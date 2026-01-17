Timothy Busfield Blasts Child Molestation Accusations for 'Absence of Genuine Evidence of Dangerousness' as He Stays in Jail

Article continues below advertisement

Disgraced actor Timothy Busfield slammed the child sexual abuse accusations against him once again as he currently sits in jail in New Mexico. “The State’s attempt to transform responsible self-surrender into aggravating conduct only underscores the absence of genuine evidence of dangerousness,” opposition documents from Albuquerque attorneys Amber Fayerberg and Christopher Dodd state.

Timothy Busfield Slammed Prosecutors

Source: MEGA The 'Thirtysomething' actor had a warrant out for his arrest.

In the filing, he also hit back at prosecutors for asking the judge to keep him in prison "based on a story that has already collapsed under independent scrutiny." “The State offers no reliable proof — only allegations advanced by witnesses with documented histories of fraud and financial exploitation, contradicted by a comprehensive studio investigation, and refuted by witnesses and objective risk assessment," they added. Busfield, 68, was accused earlier this month of sexual misconduct and child molestation against two 11-year-old twin male siblings while filming of the TV series The Cleaning Lady.

The Disgraced Filmmaker Turned Himself in on January 13

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield turned himself into police on January 13.

The West Wing star turned himself into the police on January 13, days after a warrant went out for his arrest. He is asking to be released from incarceration because he believes there is no convincing evidence that he is a threat to society. However, Busfield was hit with another accusation just a day after he went to jail. Court docs released by the district attorney’s office for Bernalillo County have accused the actor of groping a 16-year-old girl when she was auditioning for a role at the B Street Theatre in Sacramento, Calif., several years prior.

Timothy Busfield Was Also Accused of Groping a Teenager

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct earlier this month.

According to the filing, Busfield reportedly “kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates." Busfield is a co-founder of the theater company and launched the organization in 1986. Prosecutors asserted that the director is a major threat “not only to the named victims, but to any child placed within his proximity.”

