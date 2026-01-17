or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > abuse
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Timothy Busfield Blasts Child Molestation Accusations for 'Absence of Genuine Evidence of Dangerousness' as He Stays in Jail

image of Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert.
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield slammed sexual abuse accusations against him, just days after he turned himself into the police.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 17 2026, Updated 11:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Disgraced actor Timothy Busfield slammed the child sexual abuse accusations against him once again as he currently sits in jail in New Mexico.

“The State’s attempt to transform responsible self-surrender into aggravating conduct only underscores the absence of genuine evidence of dangerousness,” opposition documents from Albuquerque attorneys Amber Fayerberg and Christopher Dodd state.

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield Slammed Prosecutors

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

The 'Thirtysomething' actor had a warrant out for his arrest.

In the filing, he also hit back at prosecutors for asking the judge to keep him in prison "based on a story that has already collapsed under independent scrutiny."

“The State offers no reliable proof — only allegations advanced by witnesses with documented histories of fraud and financial exploitation, contradicted by a comprehensive studio investigation, and refuted by witnesses and objective risk assessment," they added.

Busfield, 68, was accused earlier this month of sexual misconduct and child molestation against two 11-year-old twin male siblings while filming of the TV series The Cleaning Lady.

Article continues below advertisement

The Disgraced Filmmaker Turned Himself in on January 13

image of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield turned himself into police on January 13.

The West Wing star turned himself into the police on January 13, days after a warrant went out for his arrest.

He is asking to be released from incarceration because he believes there is no convincing evidence that he is a threat to society. However, Busfield was hit with another accusation just a day after he went to jail.

Court docs released by the district attorney’s office for Bernalillo County have accused the actor of groping a 16-year-old girl when she was auditioning for a role at the B Street Theatre in Sacramento, Calif., several years prior.

MORE ON:
abuse

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield Was Also Accused of Groping a Teenager

image of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct earlier this month.

According to the filing, Busfield reportedly “kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates." Busfield is a co-founder of the theater company and launched the organization in 1986.

Prosecutors asserted that the director is a major threat “not only to the named victims, but to any child placed within his proximity.”

Source: @tmz/x

Timothy Busfield insists he's innocent in a new video.

Law enforcement added in the court filings that Busfield's “history of alleged sexual misconduct spanning more than two decades, coupled with the fear expressed by witnesses regarding retaliation and professional harm, illustrates how individuals in positions of power are able to silence victims and witnesses, allowing abuse to persist unchecked.”

Busfield has denied allegations against him and declared his innocence in a video shared before he turned himself into police.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.