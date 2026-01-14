Timothy Busfield's Wife Melissa Gilbert 'Stands With and Supports Her Husband' Amid Child Sexual Abuse Allegations

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gilbert is playing the part of supportive wife as her husband, actor Timothy Busfield, faces child sexual abuse charges. After the West Wing alum, 68, surrendered himself to law enforcement in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday, January 13, the Little House on the Prairie actress' rep released a statement on her behalf. "Melissa Gilbert is not making public statements at this time," it began. "Any purported 'statements' circulating online — including AI-generated deepfakes of her 'breaking her silence' — should not be treated as coming from her."

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Going to Confront These Lies'

Source: mega Melissa Gilbert has been married to Timothy Busfield since 2013.

"She is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds," the statement continued. "During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment. Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected." Busfield has been accused and charged with molesting male child actors on the set of a television show he directed. Gilbert's declaration of support came shortly after Busfield professed his innocence in a video obtained by an outlet. Speaking from his lawyer's office in Albuquerque before turning himself in, he denied the allegations against him. "I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies...and I did not do anything to those little boys," the actor declared. "And I'm going to fight 'em. I'm going to fight with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am, 'cause this is all so wrong."

Article continues below advertisement

#EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Timothy Busfield surrenders to cops on child sex abuse charges.



Details: https://t.co/44s9A9XYPX pic.twitter.com/8fNldzwSe1 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2026 Source: @tmz/x Timothy Busfield insists he's innocent in a new clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gilbert Was Aware of the Investigation in Novemeber 2025

Source: mega Timothy Busfield surrendered to law enforcement in New Mexico on Tuesday, January 13.

"So hang in there, and hopefully I'm out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me. Thank you," he closed out the video. His final statement almost seemed as if he was addressing his wife, who deactivated her Instagram account in the wake of the disturbing child sexual abuse allegations. The Field of Dreams actor was heavily featured on her page before she deleted it. It was reported that Gilbert, 61, was present during Busfield's phone interview with police amid the investigation into his alleged s-- abuse crimes. In an arrest warrant, an officer stated that when he contacted Busfield in November 2025, the star disclosed that his wife was listening to the conversation via speakerphone.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Abuse Investigation Began in November 2024

Source: mega The actor and director's mugshot was released.

During the call, Busfield allegedly claimed that the twin boys' parents were seeking revenge after they'd been replaced with a younger actor — though he admitted it was "highly likely" he had "physical contact" with the boys, including picking them up and tickling them. The warrant alleged that the twin child actors were subject to sexual abuse while filming the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, with one of the minors alleging inappropriate touching started when he was just 7 years old. The series ran from January 2022 until June 2025, and the investigation started in November 2024 after a physician at the University of New Mexico Hospital informed cops of the alleged sexual abuse. When their mother asked the boys if anyone ever touched them in a way that made them uncomfortable, they allegedly responded, "You mean like Uncle Tim?"

Timothy Busfield Allegedly Touched a Child's P----

Source: mega Timothy Busfield claims he's going to 'fight' the allegations and 'be exonerated.'