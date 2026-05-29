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Tina Fey Brushes Off Timothée Chalamet Manspreading Claims: 'We Had a Great Time'

Photo of Tina Fey and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Tina Fey spoke out about manspreading accusations against Timothée Chalamet after a photo surfaced of him encroaching on her space at a New York Knicks game on April 28.

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May 29 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

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Tina Fey brushed off manspreading claims against Timothée Chalamet in a new interview.

The Four Seasons actress, 56, was seated directly beside the actor and girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the New York Knicks NBA first-round playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, April 28.

In the photo, Fey sits tight while Chalamet takes up space with his legs. Jenner is squished in there next to Ben Stiller, who also has his legs far apart, and wife Christine Taylor.

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Tina Fey Called Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner 'Friendly'

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Photo of Tina Fey; photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Tina Fey had fun with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

The internet went wild accusing the Marty Supreme actor of manspreading.

Fey shut down speculation that she was uncomfortable during Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday, May 27.

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Photo of Jason Kelce and photo of Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce spoke to Tina Fey on their 'New Heights' podcast.

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"I should start by saying that Timothée Chalamet was nothing but lovely," she told the brothers. "He was super friendly, Kylie was friendly and delightful. We had a great time."

"He was joking around with Tracy. I go to the Knicks games as a guest of Tracy Morgan, and there were two empty seats, and I was like 'Tracy, I wonder who's gonna sit by us?' and he was like 'I don't know' and then I was like 'here they come. Stars!'" she continued.

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'We Have No Beef'

Photo of Tina Fey
Source: MEGA

Tina Fey yukked about her 'big old can.'

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Fey continued, "It wasn't until the next day that I saw all these manspreading things, but I will say you've got to remember for every amount that he's sitting like this [hands out] and manspreading, I'm doing the opposite [hands in]. I've got a big old can in the back. As Amy Poehler would say, 'God is fair.' Timothée was like this [spreads hands] in the front, and my big old can was taking the back [hands in]."

The 30 Rock star has no hard feelings.

"We had no beef," she told the podcast."It was all good, and the Knicks won, so everyone was happy."

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Timothée Chalamet's Sports History

Photo of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet fondly recalled attending a New York Knicks game as a child.

Chalamet is a huge New York Knicks fan.

“One of my first games, I was 10 years old, was the Denver Nuggets vs. the New York Knicks,” he told the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast in December 2025. “If you look at the footage … I snuck down with my buddy. We’re on the tunnel exit and you can see the players. You can see a little kid going nuts on the players! That was me! That was a crazy game to be at.”

Kylie Jenner Was a Sports Widow for Met Gala

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner attended the Met Gala solo when Timothée Chalamet attended a New York Knicks game.

According to Us Weekly, he even skipped the Met Gala on Monday, May 4 in order to attend the New York Knicks game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jenner attended the star-studded event with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, plus mom Kris Jenner.

The couple has been dating since 2023.

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