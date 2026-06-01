Tina Fey Clears the Air on Timothée Chalamet's Viral Manspreading Incident

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Tina Fey recently addressed the viral "manspreading" moment involving Timothée Chalamet during an April Knicks game. The comedian stated she holds “no beef” with the actor despite the social media uproar that followed.

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Source: New Heights/Youtube Tina Fey addressed the viral Knicks game moment while appearing on the 'New Heights' podcast hosted by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.

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During an appearance on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, Tina discussed the incident. “I got [sent] so many memes,” she remarked, indicating the overwhelming response from fans and followers.

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Source: New Heights/Youtube Tina Fey said she received numerous memes after social media users joked about Timothée Chalamet’s seating position at the game.

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Tina shared that she only became aware of the memes the day after the game. She described the actor as “nothing but lovely” and “super friendly.” The seating arrangement at the April 28 game became a topic of conversation, with fans commenting on the Dune start's stance next to Fey.

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Source: New Heights/YouTube

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“You gotta remember, for every amount that he’s sitting like this and manspreading, I’m doing the opposite,” Tina joked. She humorously added, “I’ve got a big ol’ can. So, as Amy Poehler would say, ‘God is fair.’ Timothée’s legs took the front, my big ol’ can was takin’ the back.”

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Source: MEGA Tina Fey described Timothée Chalamet as 'nothing but lovely' and 'super friendly' despite the online attention.

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The Knicks won the game against the Atlanta Hawks, further contributing to the light-hearted atmosphere. Tina expressed her satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “It was all good and the Knicks won, so everybody was happy.”

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The incident drew significant attention on social media, with users creating memes and sharing humorous commentary. One user commented, “It’s giving middle seat on the airplane,” while another urged Timothée to cease his manspreading behavior. A third user compared their seating arrangement to “the L train at 7 in the morning,” emphasizing the cramped conditions.

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet has regularly attended New York Knicks playoff games with Kylie Jenner.