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'Inconsiderate Tool' Timothée Chalamet Accused of 'Manspreading' as He Gives Tina Fey No Room While Sitting Next to Her at Knicks Game

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Tina Fey
Source: MEGA/@etalkctv/Instagram

Timothée Chalamet was criticized for taking up too much space as he sat next to Tina Fey at an NBA game.

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April 30 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

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Timothée Chalamet is under fire for his courtside behavior at a recent New York Knicks game.

Fans accused the actor, 30, of “manspreading” his legs, leaving Tina Fey little room, on Tuesday, April 28.

Chalamet leaned over as the comedian seemed to be squished. His feet were spread far apart from each other, while her legs were pressed together with her hands in her lap.

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Image of Timothée Chalamet enraged fans who thought he was 'manspreading.'
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet enraged fans who thought he was 'manspreading.'

“Timothée Chalamet if you don’t stop manspreading on Tina Fey I swear to god,” one X user wrote, while another joked, “The L train at 7 in the morning.”

“He’s such an inconsiderate tool,” a third quipped.

According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, Fey appeared “visibly uneasy” as a result of the Dune star’s behavior.

"Chalamet’s manspreading next to a visibly uncomfortable Fey reads as an expression of dominance. It suggests a sense of perceived superiority, as though he is important enough not to consider whether his posture is encroaching on others’ space,” Honigman explained on behalf of Casino.ca.

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Source: @nba_newyork/YouTube

Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan also attended the NBA game.

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Image of Tina Fey recently sat next to Timothée Chalamet at a Knicks game.
Source: MEGA

Tina Fey recently sat next to Timothée Chalamet at a Knicks game.

As for Fey, 55, the actress’ “face suggests she would rather be elsewhere.”

“Her body language reinforces this impression. Fey’s hands are clasped together, palms joined and tucked between her knees, as she appears to shrink herself to fit the situation,” the expert continued. “She narrows her posture to accommodate those around her, seemingly making space for the men and their presence. Her frame tightens, indicating a desire to avoid contact, even at the expense of her own comfort. By contrast, Chalamet appears unconcerned with physical proximity. His knees are spread wide enough to press against both neighboring seats, indicating a disregard of personal space boundaries.”

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Image of Timothée Chalamet frequently sits courtside at Knicks games with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet frequently sits courtside at Knicks games with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

However, Honigman pointed out that Chalamet was not the only one seated with his legs apart.

“On Fey’s other side, her former 30 Rock costar Tracy Morgan also sits with his knees spread wide. Similarly, on [Chalamet’s girlfriend Kylie] Jenner’s other side, Ben Stiller sits with his wife, also taking up a notable amount of space,” the expert noted.

Kylie Jenner Accused of Looking Bored at Knicks Game

Image of Kylie Jenner appeared uninterested at the Knicks game in a viral video.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner appeared uninterested at the Knicks game in a viral video.

Jenner, 28, faced scrutiny of her own after a video of her looking “bored” at the Knicks game went viral.

“The fact he looked like a statue at Coachella while Kylie had the time of her life makes this even better like they will do everything together even if it's not a mutual interest,” one person teased on X.

Another added, “When you love your man, but your social battery is running out," while a third quipped, “Only he could drag her to a basketball court.”

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