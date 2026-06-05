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Tina Fey Flames Donald Trump's Freedom 250 Concert Mess With Late-Night Punchline

Composite photo of Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon and Donald Trump.
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Tina Fey mocked the troubled Freedom 250 concert.

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June 5 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

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Tina Fey found a cleaner way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday than President Donald Trump’s collapsing concert rollout: do 1776 instead.

During her June 1 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fey took a sharp but breezy shot at Trump’s troubled Great American State Fair while talking about a patriotic tradition involving her husband, composer Jeff Richmond, and Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins.

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A Broadway Joke With a Political Edge

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Image of She joked that staging ‘1776’ was the proper way to mark America’s anniversary.
Source: MEGA

She joked that staging ‘1776’ was the proper way to mark America’s anniversary.

Fey explained that Richmond and Higgins travel each June to Richmond’s Ohio hometown to stage the Tony-winning musical 1776.

“They’re going to do a production of 1776, which is the correct way to celebrate our country’s anniversary,” Fey quipped.

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Image of Steve Higgins and Jeff Richmond became part of the comedy routine.
Source: MEGA; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YOUTUBE

Steve Higgins and Jeff Richmond became part of the comedy routine.

The line landed because Trump’s Freedom 250 festivities have become an entertainment-world headache. After the president announced nine headliners for the National Mall celebration, several performers backed out within days. Trump then attacked the departing acts as “third-rate artists” on Truth Social and floated canceling the festival in favor of a rally headlined by himself.

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The South Lawn Gets Dragged In

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Image of She also tied a joke to the planned UFC fight at the White House.
Source: MEGA

She also tied a joke to the planned UFC fight at the White House.

Fey and Higgins also tied the joke to another Trump-linked spectacle: the planned UFC fight on the White House South Lawn.

“And Jeff and I are gonna fight each other,” Higgins joked.

“They’re gonna UFC fight,” Fey added, laughing.

“KFC. We’re gonna eat a lot of KFC,” Higgins replied.

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A Punchline That Sticks

“Only Tina Fey! Here is what she did on the Tonight Show that no press release or opposition statement could do: she made the Freedom 250 concert rollout funny,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “And once something becomes a punchline, it is impossible to make it serious again.”

Philip said the concert was already facing credibility questions before Fey weighed in.

“The Freedom 250 concert was already struggling with artists denying involvement, lineup chaos, and credibility questions. Tina Fey did not create that narrative. She crystallized it,” Philip said.

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Celebrity Culture Takes Over

Image of The comedian turned the concert controversy into a viral punchline.
Source: MEGA

The comedian turned the concert controversy into a viral punchline.

“Tina Fey's Tonight Show clip will be shared by people who have never followed a single news story about the Freedom 250 concert,” she said. “That is reach that no communications team can manufacture.”

Fey was on the show partly to promote the second season of The Four Seasons on Netflix, in which she stars (and directs), and for which Richards composed the score.

“For the White House, the challenge now is that every new development in this story will be filtered through the comedic lens Fey helped establish,” Philip said. “The cage on the South Lawn, the artist denials, the VIP buy-in price. It all feeds the same narrative. And in the attention economy, the narrative that makes people laugh travels furthest and fastest.”

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