Tina Turner's Family Feared the Loss of Her 2 Sons Would 'Finally Kill Her'
Before Tina Turner died on May 24 at 83 years old, the singer's family was worried about her ever since she lost her son Ronnie, 62, who died in December 2022 after suffering complications from colon cancer, and son Craig, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2018.
"This is a double whammy for Tina after the suicide of her eldest son, Craig, a few years back," Mark Bego, author of Tina Turner: Break Every Rule, said.
Meanwhile, an insider added that the music legend was "completely gutted" over both situations.
“With all the health issues she’s had, losing Ronnie could be the thing that finally kills her!” a source previously said.
As OK! previously reported, the "Proud Mary" songstress' rep revealed details of her passing.
"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," they said in a statement.
"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the message concluded.
"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," they said in a statement.
"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the message concluded.
On top of her sons' deaths, Turner battled intestinal cancer and underwent a kidney transplant.
She received a kidney from her husband, Erwin Bach, back in 2017. (Turner also has two sons, Ike Jr., 65 and Michael, 64, whom she shares with her late ex-husband, Ike Turner.)
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
But since she was in so much pain prior to the surgery, she thought about assisted suicide, which is legal in Switzerland.
"It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat," Tina explained in her memoir My Love Story, released in 2018. "I was surviving, but not living. I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s really time."
National Enquirer spoke with the sources.