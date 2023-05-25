Tina Turner's Family Feared the Loss of Her 2 Sons Would 'Finally Kill Her'

Before Tina Turner died on May 24 at 83 years old, the singer's family was worried about her ever since she lost her son Ronnie, 62, who died in December 2022 after suffering complications from colon cancer, and son Craig, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2018.

"This is a double whammy for Tina after the suicide of her eldest son, Craig, a few years back," Mark Bego, author of Tina Turner: Break Every Rule, said.

Meanwhile, an insider added that the music legend was "completely gutted" over both situations.

“With all the health issues she’s had, losing Ronnie could be the thing that finally kills her!” a source previously said.