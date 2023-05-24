Tina Turner Dead at Age 83 After Cancer Battle, Kidney Illness: Queen of Rock ‘N Roll Found in Switzerland Home
Tina Turner has devastatingly passed away on Wednesday, May 24.
While she may be physically gone, her legacy in the music industry will last forever.
"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," the "Proud Mary" singer's representative revealed in a statement released to a news publication.
"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the sorrowful message concluded.
Tina is survived by her husband, Erwin Bach, as well as her two sons, Ike Jr., 65 and Michael, 64 — whom she shares with her late ex-husband Ike Turner.
Ike passed in 2007 from a drug overdose and was married to Tina from 1962-1978. They also share their late son Ronnie, who died at age 62 in December 2022 after suffering complications from colon cancer.
Tina is also the mother of her late son Craig, who died of apparent suicide at age 59 in 2018. She had him at the age of 18 with saxophonist Raymond Hill.
Three weeks after tying the knot with Erwin, "The Best" singer suffered a stroke and had to teach herself how to walk again. She was later diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Tina underwent a series of homeopathic remedies in an effort to treat high blood pressure resulting in kidney damage — which later became kidney failure.
Her loving husband decided to donate the icon one of his kidneys due to the low chance of receiving one from a transplant list. The superstar had kidney transplant surgery in 2017.
Tina felt so sick in the time leading up to the surgery that she even considered assisted suicide. The difficult choice of operation is legal in Switzerland, where the singing sensation is a legal citizen.
"It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat," Tina explained in her memoir My Love Story, released in 2018. "I was surviving, but not living. I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s really time."
Daily Mail received a statement about Tina's death.