Tips for Buying Glasses Online: A Comprehensive Guide

Finding the Right Frames

The first step in finding a new pair of eyeglasses is deciding what type of frames to wear. There are some guides to selecting frames based on the shape of your face, such as a heart-shaped face should wear round or oval glasses. That type of guide may help narrow down the variety of choices, but choosing a pair of eyeglasses that fits your style is the more personalized way to go.

The recent fashion trend in eyewear is for giant oversized glasses frames that give people a more authoritative and unique look. For a stylish and intellectual look, Bayonetta frames (named after the video game character) are back in style after taking a hiatus after the early 2000s.

Frames come in different materials, too, and many different colors. Patterned frames are more popular than ever. Finding your distinctive style is much easier with a big online selection that dwarfs a physical store. You can “heart” your favorites to a wishlist when browsing. Other factors to consider when choosing the size of the frames and the material they’re made from is how heavy you want your glasses to be on your face.

Most online eyewear stores have the option to preview frames on your face through the use of video or photos. A LIVE preview is the newest way to see how your favorite selections appear on your face. You can try on the various options for each frame (most come in a variety of colors or patterns).

Choose the look that’s right for you, whether that is to stay on trend or fall back on a traditional favorite like oval wireframes.