Tips for Buying Glasses Online: A Comprehensive Guide
Glasses were not always viewed as a fashionable accessory. For decades, only a few artistic types seemed able to make them stylish. For example, John Lennon, Andy Warhol, and Lisa Loeb inspired specific looks. Some of the biggest celebrities today are sporting fashionable frames with their everyday eyeglasses and sunglasses. Eyewear is increasingly seen in the fashion world as a stylish accessory.
The times have changed for those with vision problems who need corrective lenses. And now, it’s easier than ever to find the right pair of glasses online.
Finding the Right Frames
The first step in finding a new pair of eyeglasses is deciding what type of frames to wear. There are some guides to selecting frames based on the shape of your face, such as a heart-shaped face should wear round or oval glasses. That type of guide may help narrow down the variety of choices, but choosing a pair of eyeglasses that fits your style is the more personalized way to go.
The recent fashion trend in eyewear is for giant oversized glasses frames that give people a more authoritative and unique look. For a stylish and intellectual look, Bayonetta frames (named after the video game character) are back in style after taking a hiatus after the early 2000s.
Frames come in different materials, too, and many different colors. Patterned frames are more popular than ever. Finding your distinctive style is much easier with a big online selection that dwarfs a physical store. You can “heart” your favorites to a wishlist when browsing. Other factors to consider when choosing the size of the frames and the material they’re made from is how heavy you want your glasses to be on your face.
Most online eyewear stores have the option to preview frames on your face through the use of video or photos. A LIVE preview is the newest way to see how your favorite selections appear on your face. You can try on the various options for each frame (most come in a variety of colors or patterns).
Choose the look that’s right for you, whether that is to stay on trend or fall back on a traditional favorite like oval wireframes.
Choosing the Right Lenses
An important part of the online shopping experience is entering the details of your prescription. It’s vital to enter it exactly as it’s written so your prescription lenses are accurate.
Each eye will have its own prescription details. The right eye is identified as OD (Oculus Dexter) and the left eye is OS (Oculus Sinister). SPH (sphere) indicates if you are nearsighted (-) or farsighted (+). CYL (Cylinder) tells if you have astigmatism, which is when a curvature of the cornea causes blurry vision either near (-) or far (+). Axis measures astigmatism in degrees. PD (pupillary distance) is the distance between your pupils. Each of these numbers needs to be entered exactly like on the prescription.
You can order distance and reading glasses separately, or bifocal (the lenses are split in half with distance and reading), or progressive (like bifocals, but there is a “middle ground” between the transition between the distance and reading).
Lenses are customizable in other ways. Some coatings can be applied to the lenses. Transition lenses darken outside, and shift to clear when you enter indoors, a good choice for those who don’t want to carry sunglasses with them. Blue light blocks help protect the eyes from the emissions of digital devices, which is good for those who work with computers. Super-hydrophobic protects your lenses from water and debris, a wise choice for those who work outdoors or participate in sporty events. Polarized lenses block out the glare of the sun. Some glasses also have customizable tints available. And, of course, mirrored lenses for sunglasses, which protect eyes from the sun, glare, and UV rays.
Glasses are much more than a way to correct vision–they’re also a fashion statement.