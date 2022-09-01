Serving Style! Zendaya Rocks Classic Sweater While Cheering On Serena Williams At The U.S. Open
Grand slam fashion!
Actress Zendaya spent the eve of her 26th birthday acing her style game, dressing to the nines while attending the U.S. Open in Queens, New York on Wednesday, August 31.
The Euphoria icon who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, September 1, was spotted cheering on tennis superstar Serena Williams in a second-round singles match against Estonian player, Anett Kontaveit, during the famed New York City-based tournament.
The actress kept it chic and casual for her night out at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Although at first, the Dune star rocked a floral-printed slip dress with brown lacy trim, she changed into a cozy, oversized black turtleneck sweater as temperatures dropped into the low 70s later that evening.
She completed the look with a silver wristwatch, subtle stud earrings and a pair of silver, aviator-style eyeglasses.
Attending the famed tournament isn't the only tennis-related activity Zendaya has enjoyed lately.
In late June, the Spider-Man staple wrapped filming for one of her latest projects, a flick entitled Challengers. In the upcoming movie, Zendaya plays Tashi, the wife and tennis coach of a star player named Art who hits a rough patch in his game. In order to help him turn his record around, her character enrolls Art in a “Challenger” tournament where he's inadvertently pitted against one of her former flames.
The film, which Zendaya also produced, is set to hit theaters in August 2023
