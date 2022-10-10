T.J. Miller Slams 'Insecure' Ryan Reynolds After Actor Was 'Horrifically Mean' To Him On 'Deadpool' Set

“But to me. As if I’m Weasel,” Miller said on a recent episode of "The Adam Carolla Show." “He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie…I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?'”

“That’s exactly why he said that,” Miller continued. “Because I’m not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven’t been in more movies than him … Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. I sorta wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me.”