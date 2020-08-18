Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds couldn’t help but poke fun at their three daughters in a new selfie on August 16. The 32-year-old uploaded a photo of herself with her husband, 43, via Instagram, which showed them proudly wearing masks — which were decorated by their children, James, 5, Inez, 3, and Betty, 9 months.

“We won’t embarrass them at all in middle school,” the Gossip Girl star captioned the sweet snap. Lively’s mask had yellow stars on it, while Reynolds’ mask had brightly colored shapes and scribbles on it.

In another picture, Lively shared that she loved that her little girls are able to keep busy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with some arts and crafts. “These [are] not an ad,” she captioned a photo of a kit from The Craft Studio NYC with some stencils and paint in the background. “These kits are awesome,” she added. “Also love that @craftstudionyc is owned by a mama.”

The couple — who got married in September 2012 — have been very vocal about staying home while the pandemic is still going on. On Friday, the Deadpool star had an important message for teens in Canada during this crucial time. “Young folks in British Columbia, they’re partying, which is of course dangerous,” he said in a voice memo after British Columbia Premier John Horgan asked the Hollywood star if he could encourage people to stay inside as the virus is still present.

“My mom doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day,” he added. “She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable.”

“I love parties. My favorite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl,” Reynolds quipped about his wife’s CW show. “That’s a party.”

Meanwhile, the pair — who welcomed their third child in October 2019 — usually keep their youngster’s names private, but they finally disclosed what they named their third daughter in August 2020. However, the duo wasn’t the one to spill the beans — rather, their pal Taylor Swift revealed their youngest child’s name is Betty in her new song ‘betty’ off of her eighth album, Folklore.

“I named all the characters in this story after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it!” Swift, 30, shared via Twitter.

This isn’t the first time one of Reynolds and Lively’s kids showed up in a Swift song, though. James made a cameo in the pop star’s song ‘Gorgeous’ in 2017.

“A little intro there, yeah,” the handsome hunk said on Good Morning America in 2019. “That was a voice memo that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song. It’s pretty amazing. My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song.”

One thing is for sure — Lively and Reynolds are some of the coolest parents around.