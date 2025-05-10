New TLC Series 'Virgins' Follows 'Late Bloomers' Navigating First-Time Intimacy
TLC is about to take the world by storm with its bold new series, Virgins, diving headfirst into the juicy lives of virgins in their 30s and 40s.
Expect a rollercoaster of sweet, awkward and simply wild adventures as these late bloomers embark on a quest for love and self-discovery!
In this groundbreaking show, four daring "late bloomers" — one man and three women — are ready to ditch the safety net after years of missed connections and cringe-worthy dating disasters.
"They're stepping outside their comfort zones and taking big swings to finally go all the way, emotionally and physically," a TLC press release promises. They'll navigate everything from nerve-wracking first dates to adventurous bondage classes, all while teaming up with intimacy partners, determined to finally seal the deal!
But don’t get it wrong — Virgins isn’t just about intimacy. At its heart, TLC says the series is really about being vulnerable, building confidence and making real connections.
Meet the Unforgettable Cast of 'Virgins'
- Alex, 34: Hailing from Reading, Penn., this "textbook failure to launch" still resides in his parents' attic. But with a little nudge from his sisters, he's ready to claim his independence and dive into romance — even if it means trying out tantra speed dating!
- Deanne, 35: A stunning beauty from Los Angeles, Deanne believes in the fairy tale of love but struggles with her "high standards" and quick dismissal of would-be suitors. Will this journey help her lower her guard and let love in?
- The Cast Of Bravo's New Reality Series 'Love Match Atlanta' Dishes Dating Advice & Putting Their Lives On Television
- Bravo's 'Real Girlfriends In Paris' Stars Kacey Margo & Adja Toure Dish About Dating In Paris & Jumping Into Reality TV
- Are Amy Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn Still Together? Inside the '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star’s New Romance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
- Rhasha, 42: Recently divorced but celibate throughout her marriage, Rhasha is embracing a newfound sense of self after shedding an impressive 80 pounds. Now, she's all about hitting the dating scene in sunny Jacksonville, Fla., with a fierce desire to explore role play and BDSM!
- Sonali, 37: This South Asian beauty living in Hollywood dreams of an intimate first time surrounded by jazz, wine and rose petals. But reality hasn't quite measured up. Admitting she has "never masturbated" or "had an o-----," she faces the challenge of confronting her anxieties about intimacy.
The playful trailer gave a sneak peek into the cast's imaginative visions for their first time. Rhasha bursts into laughter, yearning for it to be "intimate" and "steamy."
Sonali envisions it as "pure paradise" but humorously quips about avoiding the beach for fear of discomfort.
"I envision it as feeling glorious, because that's why people do it so much," Alex muses, while Deanne candidly expresses concerns about possibly being "bad at it."
Virgins will premiere on Monday, June 9, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.