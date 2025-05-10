New TLC Series 'Virgins' Follows 'Late Bloomers' Navigating First-Time Intimacy

TLC is about to take the world by storm with its bold new series, Virgins, diving headfirst into the juicy lives of virgins in their 30s and 40s.

Expect a rollercoaster of sweet, awkward and simply wild adventures as these late bloomers embark on a quest for love and self-discovery!

In this groundbreaking show, four daring "late bloomers" — one man and three women — are ready to ditch the safety net after years of missed connections and cringe-worthy dating disasters.