Cher Admits She 'Loaned Out' Her Virginity at 14 After Being 'Dismissed' by a Boy: 'I Had Revenge S--'

Source: MEGA

Cher opened up in her memoir about having a 'revenge s--' at 14 after being 'dismissed' by a boy.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 8:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cher opened up about her first sexual experience at just 14 years old in her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, released on Tuesday, November 19.

"I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge s-- with him. I had never wanted to. Otherwise, I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked," Cher wrote in her book. "But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."

The incident occurred after her childhood crush, who became her boyfriend, began acting different.

"[He] was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he'd treat me like an embarrassing kid," she explained.

Source: MEGA

Cher recounted kissing actor Warren Beatty when she was 15 years old.

After doing the deed with her boyfriend, she made sure to stand her ground.

"When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience came to an end, I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back," she noted. "I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel."

Source: MEGA

The actress mentioned in her memoir that she had a 'revenge s--' with a boy she dated when she was a teenager.

Cher mentioned that the boy tried to apologize later, but she never spoke to him again.

"My mother warned me that the minute I lost my virginity she'd know because she'd see it in my eyes, so after the romp with the Italian, I ran to the mirror to check," she penned.

"I half expected to see the word S-- flashing in fluorescent letters across my forehead, but I couldn't spot anything different, and she didn't either," the Burlesque star added.

Source: MEGA

Cher, who is currently dating Alexander 'AE' Edwards, has been married twice before.

She then rushed to her pals to share the experience, as they talked about her never reaching "fourth base."

"I reported to my friends that the 'thing' they were constantly talking about was no big deal and that they should carry on kissing," she recounted.

Cher was married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975. She later married Gregg Allman in 1975, though they divorced in 1979. Since November 2022, she has been romantically linked to Alexander "AE" Edwards, 38.

Source: MEGA

The singer divorced Gregg Allman in 1975.

In another revelation from her book, the pop icon recalled kissing actor Warren Beatty when she was just 15 years old.

“Ten years older than me, Warren was so drop-dead gorgeous I had to steady myself as he asked my name,” Cher penned about the moment, which took place at a drive-in.

Cher recalled driving her adoptive father’s car when a convertible unexpectedly cut her off on Sunset Boulevard. To her surprise, it was Beatty, who was 25 years old at the time.

The singer shared that Beatty invited her to his home for a bite to eat. After giving her a tour of his Trousdale Estates residence and offering her some cheese and crackers, he “leaned in and kissed” her.

Cher added: “I kissed him back.”

People obtained the excerpt from Cher's memoir.

