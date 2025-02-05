or
Blake Lively Skipped Intimacy Coordinator Meeting During Filming of 'It Ends With Us,' Justin Baldoni Claims

Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni claimed Blake Lively skipped their intimacy coordinator while filming 'It Ends With Us.'

Feb. 5 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Justin Baldoni isn't holding back as he keeps dropping receipts!

In an amended lawsuit filed on January 31, the It Ends With Us director included handwritten notes from a meeting with an intimacy coordinator — one that Blake Lively reportedly chose to skip.

According to Baldoni’s statement on his newly launched website, thelawsuitinfo.com, he specifically requested a “woman” intimacy coordinator to help navigate “the s-- scenes” in a way “that would speak to the book’s mostly female audience.”

The website contains PDF versions of Baldoni's Amendment Complaint and a Timeline of Relevant Events during the film's production.

Text messages included in the lawsuit suggest that Baldoni asked Lively to meet with the expert before filming and offered to schedule a session at her convenience.

But the Gossip Girl alum apparently declined, responding, "I feel good. I can meet her when we start :) thank you though!"

blake lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively was reportedly absent during an intimacy coordinator for 'It Ends With Us.'

Because of this, Baldoni claimed he “was left in a less than ideal position of having to relay these notes to Lively” “during one of their script-writing meetings at her New York apartment.”

“These notes would later become the basis for Lively’s Complaint, in which she states that Baldon would talk about his own s-- life and insert gratuitous scenes with Lively’s character orgasming,” the document read.

He argued that the references in his notes — including phrases like “goes down on her,” “o-----,” and “the c--- test”— came directly from the intimacy coordinator’s recommendations.

justin baldoni
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of having a 'p--- addiction.'

As OK! previously reported, Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit alleged she asked Baldoni to stop showing her explicit videos or images of women and to refrain from discussing his "p------- addiction."

She also accused him of sharing inappropriate personal details about his sexual history in her presence.

Beyond the alleged misconduct, Lively claimed Baldoni launched a "social manipulation" campaign to ruin her reputation in Hollywood, leading to "severe emotional distress."

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," the mom-of-four said in a statement to The New York Times.

In response to the accusations, Baldoni’s legal team released about 10 minutes of unedited footage from a scene where he and Lively slow dance while discussing their acting choices and their respective spouses.

justin baldoni
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni faced sexual harassment accusations in a lawsuit filed by his costar.

"Ms. Lively’s complaint alleges that during a scene Mr. Baldoni and Ms. Lively were filming for a slow dance montage, Mr. Baldoni was behaving inappropriately," his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement.

"The following videos captured on May 23, 2023, clearly refute Ms. Lively’s characterization of his behavior. The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another. Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism. These are all three takes filmed of the sequence,” he continued.

Notably, the raw footage was filmed almost exactly one month after Lively skipped the intimacy coordinator meeting on April 21, 2023, according to Baldoni’s documents.

Meanwhile, Lively’s legal filing argued that no intimacy coordinator was present during filming, something she found inappropriate.

justin baldoni claims legal battle blake lively
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni released nearly 10 minutes of unedited footage from a scene Blake Lively deemed inappropriate.

Baldoni’s legal team pushed back, writing, “Contrary to Lively’s CRD complaint, there was no inappropriate, improvised kissing on set. Any improvisation was made by Lively herself.”

“No intimacy coordinator was present on set for this day, as is standard when two professional actors with over three decades of combined working experience) perform a scene in which only kissing is involved, and no intimacy (nudity or simulated s--) is required,” the docs noted.

Baldoni also emphasized that Lively’s “attorneys did not indicate in her nudity rider that she wanted an intimacy coordinator present” for the said kissing scenes.

