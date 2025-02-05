Blake Lively Skipped Intimacy Coordinator Meeting During Filming of 'It Ends With Us,' Justin Baldoni Claims

According to Baldoni’s statement on his newly launched website, thelawsuitinfo.com, he specifically requested a “woman” intimacy coordinator to help navigate “the s-- scenes” in a way “that would speak to the book’s mostly female audience.”

The website contains PDF versions of Baldoni's Amendment Complaint and a Timeline of Relevant Events during the film's production.

Text messages included in the lawsuit suggest that Baldoni asked Lively to meet with the expert before filming and offered to schedule a session at her convenience.

But the Gossip Girl alum apparently declined, responding, "I feel good. I can meet her when we start :) thank you though!"