Tobey Maguire's Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer Reacts to Him Officiating Her Wedding to Another Man: 'A Little Unconventional'

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Celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer is opening up about one of Hollywood's most unexpected wedding moments — having her ex-husband, Tobey Maguire, officiate her wedding to music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi. In a new interview, Meyer reflected on the surprising role her former spouse played in her special day. “I genuinely felt like I was floating on cloud nine,” she gushed while reflecting on the emotional milestone. “I had zero jitters, just pure happiness.” For Meyer, keeping family at the absolute core of the day made the decision effortless. “Having our three children and our parents walk down the aisle made it even more special. And having Tobey, my ex-husband, officiate was so special. A little unconventional, but so perfectly us,” she shared.

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Celebrities Gathered for Hawaii Wedding

Source: MEGA Hollywood A-listers gathered in Hawaii to celebrate the lavish nuptials.

The celebrity jewelry designer, who wore an elegant strapless white gown complete with a long veil, tied the knot with music executive Ogunlesi, the son of Nigerian billionaire investor Adebayo Ogunlesi, during a breathtaking Hawaiian getaway on October 10. Held outdoors at the ultra-luxurious Four Seasons Resort Lanai, the intimate destination wedding drew a massive crowd of Hollywood heavyweights. The elite guest list included Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Leonardo DiCaprio alongside girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, stylist Rachel Zoe and more. Watching from the front row were the former flames' two teenage kids, 19-year-old Ruby and 17-year-old Otis, alongside the bride’s infant daughter, whom she welcomed with Geoffrey in May.

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Maguire and Meyer Finalized Their Long-Awaited Legal Split Just Days Before the Ceremony

Source: MEGA The former spouses finalized their legal divorce right before the tropical wedding.

While the former flames have been separated for nearly a decade, the pair officially closed their legal chapter just moments before Jennifer stepped up to the altar. The duo finalized their long-drawn divorce through a bifurcated arrangement right before the tropical festivities kicked off, with court documents confirming they were legally declared single. Their original split dates back to October 2016 following a nine-year marriage. Refusing to let a legal breakup divide their family structure, she noted they travel together and spend every holiday and birthday as a unit, praising Tobey as an "incredible father" and "incredible ex-husband" who seamlessly bonded with Geoffrey as well.

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Meyer Shares Unique Sibling-Like Connection With Tobey Maguire

Source: MEGA The jewelry designer called her ex her 'brother.'

Despite the end of their marriage, the 49-year-old designer has never shied away from praising the deep, unwavering bond she continues to nurture with the 51-year-old Spider-Man actor. During a candid 2022 appearance on the "World’s First Podcast," Jennifer admitted that maintaining harmony while co-parenting takes a lot of work, yet she fondly labeled their parting as a "beautiful" transition and the "most beautiful experience" of her life. Expressing endless devotion to her former partner, she explained, “I can’t even explain [it]. He is my brother. I love him to death,” before adding that she would gladly "do anything in the world" for him.

High-Profile Couple Has Built a Fast-Track Romance

Source: @JENNIFERMEYER/INSTAGRAM The newlyweds went public with their romance in 2023.