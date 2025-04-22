Sheinelle Jones Gets Heartfelt Support From 'Today' Costars Amid Hiatus

The emotional moment comes as Jones, 46, kept away from the show since December 2024 due to a " family health matter ."

"I cannot wait to see Sheinelle again," the 49-year-old TV personality shared with People on April 16. "We're giving her all the time she needs."

Sheinelle Jones is feeling the love from her Today family during her unexpected hiatus, with Willie Geist stepping up to show his unwavering support. The beloved co-host hinted that the door is wide open for her grand return.

"She's dealing with a family matter or private matter, and she is such a valued member of our family. We want to just be there for her and whenever she feels ready to come back and sit with the group, we'll give her the biggest hug she ever got," Geist added.

Since her absence was announced, fans wondered about the circumstances surrounding her life off-air.

On January 15, Jones took to Instagram, moving her followers with heartfelt gratitude: "I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon. Love, Sheinelle."