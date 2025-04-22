Sheinelle Jones Gets Heartfelt Support From 'Today' Costars Amid Hiatus
Sheinelle Jones is feeling the love from her Today family during her unexpected hiatus, with Willie Geist stepping up to show his unwavering support. The beloved co-host hinted that the door is wide open for her grand return.
"I cannot wait to see Sheinelle again," the 49-year-old TV personality shared with People on April 16. "We're giving her all the time she needs."
The emotional moment comes as Jones, 46, kept away from the show since December 2024 due to a "family health matter."
"She's dealing with a family matter or private matter, and she is such a valued member of our family. We want to just be there for her and whenever she feels ready to come back and sit with the group, we'll give her the biggest hug she ever got," Geist added.
Since her absence was announced, fans wondered about the circumstances surrounding her life off-air.
On January 15, Jones took to Instagram, moving her followers with heartfelt gratitude: "I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon. Love, Sheinelle."
While viewers missed her vibrant presence on the show, they felt her absence during significant moments, such as costar Hoda Kotb's farewell on January 10, and Craig Melvin's debut as Savannah Guthrie's co-anchor on January 13. February and March saw the same trend, with colleagues stepping in at the news desk.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Her costars poured in their support. Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker and Melvin spoke about rallying around Jones, with Melvin sharing, "Just talked to her a couple of days ago. She's taking some time to be with her family and we talk to her all the time, and we love our girl. It's been nice to see how much everyone loves her, too."
"We're just praying for her," Roker stated.
"She misses being here, you know, she wishes she was here with us but she's doing what she needs to do and she'll be back," chimed in Dreyer.
Social media is ablaze with supportive messages for Jones as fans anxiously await her return.
"We miss you SO much, the third hour is not the same without you, but sending lots of strength and support. Take good care and we'll see you soon we hope," one devoted follower commented on her Instagram.
Another fan echoed the sentiment: "I miss you and I hope all is getting better. Family is everything so take care of them and I hope for your return to your TV family soon!!!! Prayers and love your way."
The affection is widespread, with another fan noting, "The Today Show is not the same without your bubbling energy! Can't wait for you to get back. In the meantime, do you!! Praying for continued health and blessings on your family."