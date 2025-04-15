or
'Today' Co-Hosts Give Cryptic Answer About Sheinelle Jones' Absence: 'Praying for Her'

Sheinelle Jones' 'Today' co-hosts gave a cryptic answer about her whereabouts.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Where is Sheinelle Jones?

The star's Today show co-hosts gave a quick update about her whereabouts, as she's been missing from the morning show since December 18, 2024.

“I just talked to her a couple days ago, [and] as you know she’s taking some time to be with her family, and we talk to her all the time,” Craig Melvin told Access Hollywood in an interview on Friday, April 11, noting that he and his fellow Today 3rd Hour co-hosts — Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer — have been in touch with her.

Melvin, 45, said it's been "nice to see how much everyone else loves her" as she remains MIA.

today co hosts sheinelle jones absence
MORE ON:
Sheinelle Jones

“Exactly. We’re just praying for her,” Roker, 70, added.

Dreyer said though she "misses" having Jones around, she's "doing what she needs to do" right now.

“She’ll be back,” Dreyer, 43, added.

Jones, who has been working for Today since 2014, co-hosts the third hour of the morning talk show, but she hasn't appeared in quite some time.

Jones previously addressed the situation via Instagram on January 15.

today co hosts sheinelle jones absence mega
“Hi everybody … I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she stated. “I want to share that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter. It’s not lost how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you.

She added, “Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

