NEWS Todd Tucker Reveals Dark Moment During Kandi Burruss Divorce: 'I Looked at My Gun' Source: MEGA Todd Tucker said that the end of his 11-year marriage to Kandi Burruss left him deeply isolated. Brittany Vincent Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:04 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Todd Tucker spoke openly about how his divorce from Kandi Burruss affected him emotionally, describing a lengthy bout of isolation following the couple's separation. The entertainment producer, 53, told Page Six that the end of his 11-year marriage left him alone with his thoughts, and at one particularly low point, staring at his gun. Tucker acknowledged that he backed off from that moment and credited his children with providing him the motivation to keep going.

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At His Lowest Point

Source: MEGA He moved into the guesthouse on the family property and said he spent the time replaying the split.

Tucker discussed experiencing severe feelings of loneliness once he and Burruss split. He mentioned that he moved into the guesthouse located on the property where his family resides, and that while being physically near his family members, he spent a lot of time by himself replaying events leading up to the separation. "It was a lot of time in my head, thinking, trying to figure out, 'What did I just do? What just happened? Did I lose my family?'" he recalled. Tucker said he felt he could rely on no one when experiencing these thoughts. Those thoughts led him to a scary moment he decided to disclose to the public. Recounting a confession he also makes within his new docuseries, Tucker shared, "I looked at my gun," before adding that he "snapped out of it." He explained that what stopped him was thinking about his responsibilities. "No, you have a family. You have kids that you have to see them through," he thought to himself.

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A Path Toward Rebuilding

Source: MEGA Tucker said he's leaned on his faith, attends church regularly and plans to begin looking for a therapist.

Tucker discussed his journey, one that's mostly about healing and growth, and not something he continues to dwell on. He said he's leaned on his faith, attending church regularly, and is actively working to improve his mental health. He added that he'll begin looking for a therapist soon and has established a goal of bettering himself so that he may become the best possible father and co-parent for his children. He characterized the process of creating the docuseries and confronting the period surrounding his divorce as an extremely emotional one.

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Divorce and the Family

Source: MEGA He and Burruss, 50, married in April 2014, separated in November 2025, and divorced the following spring

Tucker and Burruss, 50, were married in April 2014 but separated in November 2025, officially divorcing the following spring. Burruss, a Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, told her side of the divorce through a solo stage production she launched earlier in 2026, and Tucker referred to his docuseries as his version of that production. Burruss and Tucker are both parents to two children, son Ace, 10, and daughter Blaze, 6. Each parent also has an adult daughter from a previous relationship, Kaela Tucker and Riley Burruss. Throughout his public statements regarding the divorce, Todd has referenced co-parenting and his role as a father as significant aspects of his recovery.

Moving Forward

Source: MEGA His docuseries 'Til Divorce Do Us Part' shows him working through the fallout with male friends and with pastors, current and former.