Todd Tucker Reveals Dark Moment During Kandi Burruss Divorce: 'I Looked at My Gun'
Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:04 a.m. ET
Todd Tucker spoke openly about how his divorce from Kandi Burruss affected him emotionally, describing a lengthy bout of isolation following the couple's separation.
The entertainment producer, 53, told Page Six that the end of his 11-year marriage left him alone with his thoughts, and at one particularly low point, staring at his gun.
Tucker acknowledged that he backed off from that moment and credited his children with providing him the motivation to keep going.
At His Lowest Point
Tucker discussed experiencing severe feelings of loneliness once he and Burruss split. He mentioned that he moved into the guesthouse located on the property where his family resides, and that while being physically near his family members, he spent a lot of time by himself replaying events leading up to the separation.
"It was a lot of time in my head, thinking, trying to figure out, 'What did I just do? What just happened? Did I lose my family?'" he recalled. Tucker said he felt he could rely on no one when experiencing these thoughts.
Those thoughts led him to a scary moment he decided to disclose to the public. Recounting a confession he also makes within his new docuseries, Tucker shared, "I looked at my gun," before adding that he "snapped out of it."
He explained that what stopped him was thinking about his responsibilities.
"No, you have a family. You have kids that you have to see them through," he thought to himself.
A Path Toward Rebuilding
Tucker discussed his journey, one that's mostly about healing and growth, and not something he continues to dwell on. He said he's leaned on his faith, attending church regularly, and is actively working to improve his mental health.
He added that he'll begin looking for a therapist soon and has established a goal of bettering himself so that he may become the best possible father and co-parent for his children.
He characterized the process of creating the docuseries and confronting the period surrounding his divorce as an extremely emotional one.
- 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star Todd Tucker Didn't Speak To His Daughter For A Month Because She Made Him Mad
- Tisha Campbell Gets Emotional While Talking About Her Divorce On 'The Real'
- Tia Mowry Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict at 25 Years Old: 'I Wasn't Allowed to Date Until 18'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Divorce and the Family
Tucker and Burruss, 50, were married in April 2014 but separated in November 2025, officially divorcing the following spring. Burruss, a Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, told her side of the divorce through a solo stage production she launched earlier in 2026, and Tucker referred to his docuseries as his version of that production.
Burruss and Tucker are both parents to two children, son Ace, 10, and daughter Blaze, 6. Each parent also has an adult daughter from a previous relationship, Kaela Tucker and Riley Burruss.
Throughout his public statements regarding the divorce, Todd has referenced co-parenting and his role as a father as significant aspects of his recovery.
Moving Forward
Todd shared his thoughts as he prepares to release Til Divorce Do Us Part, a docuseries chronicling the events that transpired during the breakup and its aftermath. In previews for the series, Todd is shown having open conversations with male friends, some connected to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and with pastors, both current and former, as he navigates the emotional fallout of the split.
Todd said that he's now in a far healthier place than he was during the most difficult moments following the separation. He described the docuseries as an authentic portrayal of a challenging portion of his life, and said his focus going forward is rebuilding his life, strengthening his faith and showing up for his kids as he moves past the end of his marriage.