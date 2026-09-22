Tom Brady Accidentally Curses in Hot Mic Moment While on Live NFL Broadcast

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Tom Brady accidentally cursed when he watched a replay of Jayden Daniels' injury. On Sunday, September 20, as he and play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardt watched Daniels, 25, suffer a dislocated elbow while playing against the Dallas Cowboys, Brady suddenly let out a censored response that was caught on a live NFL broadcast. “Oh s---,” the 49-year-old said from the Fox broadcast booth.

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Source: @SMHIGHLIGHTS1/X Tom Brady was caught on a hot mic reacting to Jayden Daniels' elbow injury.

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Brady quickly realized his comment had gone out over the air. “Excuse me,” he added. Daniels' left elbow bent awkwardly as he tried to brace himself during the final play of the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Washington Commanders quarterback was then taken off the field on a cart with an air cast on his left arm and a towel covering his head.

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Tom Brady Just Swore On Air… 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eoeGgp7hI5 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 20, 2026 Source: @SMHIGHLIGHTS1/X

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Jayden Daniels' Injury Will Require More Testing

Source: MEGA Jayden Daniels left the field after suffering a dislocated elbow against the Dallas Cowboys.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn later told reporters that X-rays showed no fracture in Daniels' arm. The quarterback then underwent additional testing on Monday, September 21. Quinn was also asked whether he expected Daniels to return to the lineup at some point this season. “I haven’t had any reason to think otherwise,” the 56-year-old coach said. Marcus Mariota stepped in at quarterback for the remainder of the game. The Commanders ultimately lost to the Cowboys, 37-20, dropping them to 0-2 to start the season. Mariota opened up about the emotional side of stepping in for an injured teammate after the game. “Early in my career, you try to suppress those feelings and emotions,” Mariota stated. “But I found that you just have to kind of be vulnerable and just talk about how you feel. And in that moment, my first inkling is just thinking about the guy. You worry, you think about his mental [health], you think about what he’s gone through.”

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Jayden Daniels elbow 🤮

Probably gonna be out for awhile. pic.twitter.com/dEEiFj7U68 — Chad Fisher DNP (@ChadFisher) September 20, 2026 Source: @CHADFISHER/X

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Brady Defended His Fox Sports Role

Source: MEGA Tom Brady recently pushed back against criticism of his role as Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst.

The on-air slip comes shortly after Brady addressed criticism surrounding his work as an NFL analyst. He spoke about the criticism during a Monday, September 7, interview with Sports Business Journal. "It’s clickbait for people, and it’s something that people have no idea what they’re really glomming onto," he said, brushing off those who have alleged he is ill-equipped for the role. Brady joined Fox's NFL broadcast team in 2022 after signing a 10-year, $375 million contract. He began his role as the network's lead NFL analyst after retiring from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February 2023. Since making the move into broadcasting, Brady said some of the criticism has been designed to get a reaction from viewers. "They just put it out there in the world and see what sticks," he explained. "So to me, I just focus on what I need to do to be prepared. That’s what I did as a player, and I go out there every week as a broadcaster and try to do the same thing."

Brady Said He Still Has Something to Prove

Source: MEGA Tom Brady said he enjoys working with Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.