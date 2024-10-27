Tom Brady's Goal for His First Year on the Air at Fox Is to 'Not Embarrass Himself' as There Is 'a Steep Learning Curve': Source
Will Tom Brady be the next fan-favorite sports broadcaster?
According to a source, after accepting Fox’s $375 million deal to work for the network for the next 10 years, the retired athlete has been asking for some advice to ensure he succeeds.
“You gotta hand it to Tom — he knows when he needs help and he knows exactly where to go to ask for it,” the insider said of Brady reaching out to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, for tips.
“The goal in Tom’s first year on the air at Fox is to not embarrass himself and to not blow the handful of very big blockbuster games he’ll be broadcasting this year. Nobody is pretending there isn’t a steep learning curve when it comes to getting good on the air, live in front of millions of fans,” the source added.
They explained that the father-of-three, 47, went to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, because he has “years of podcasting under his belt,” referring to his and brother Jason Kelce’s show “New Heights.”
“He’s gently quizzed Travis for tips on how to be quick on his feet and keep the commentary exciting for fans,” the insider said. “It’s about showmanship and Tom knows it.”
Though the New England Patriots alum may not have tons of experience in the media field, he is ready to learn.
“He’s definitely going into this process with eyes wide open and his heart on his sleeve, for better or worse,” the source stated.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion exited the NFL for good in February 2023, however, he signed the deal with Fox in May 2022 when he initially retired but then quickly decided to play one more year. The network kept the position open for him when he decided to call it quits once and for all.
In February, Tom shared that he would not be on the screen at Fox for a year since he wanted to familiarize himself with the job before jumping in.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“You’re on this crazy treadmill/hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment, loving the journey. At the same time, it’s a daily fight, and I have appreciation for so many people who are so committed every day to showing up, to putting their max effort into their life and their career,” he explained of taking on the new gig. “And I think, for me, I want to be great at what I do.”
He noted it would “take some time to really learn” but promised he would be on TV in 2024. “[I want to] become great at what I want to do, become great about thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything.”
The dad-of-three — who shares Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — added: “I think when people really bet on me – one thing about my career, whether that was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signing in free agency with the Bucs – I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down. I think my biggest motivator was that.”
“I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on that can support me in that growth, too,” he concluded at the time.
Life & Style reported on Tom's broadcasting gig.