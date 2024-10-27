Tom Brady's Goal for His First Year on the Air at Fox Is to 'Not Embarrass Himself' as There Is 'a Steep Learning Curve': Source

“You gotta hand it to Tom — he knows when he needs help and he knows exactly where to go to ask for it,” the insider said of Brady reaching out to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, for tips.

“The goal in Tom’s first year on the air at Fox is to not embarrass himself and to not blow the handful of very big blockbuster games he’ll be broadcasting this year. Nobody is pretending there isn’t a steep learning curve when it comes to getting good on the air, live in front of millions of fans,” the source added.