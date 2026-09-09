Tom Brady Defends His Role on Fox Sports, Dismisses Criticism as 'Clickbait' While Pledging Long-Term Stay

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Tom Brady hit back at critics ahead of his third season with Fox Sports. The 49-year-old condemned criticism of his sports analyst role in a Monday, September 7, interview with Sports Business Journal. "It’s clickbait for people, and it’s something that people have no idea what they’re really glomming onto," he said, brushing off those who have alleged he is ill-equipped for the role.

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'I Focus on Being Prepared'

Source: NFL on FOX Tom Brady joined the Fox Sports broadcast in 2022 after retiring from the NFL.

Brady was announced as a mainstay on Fox's NFL broadcast in 2022, signing a 10-year, $375 million contract to begin anchoring after he retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February 2023. Since then, Brady claims his critics have been throwing out disapproval in hopes that fans will latch on to it. "They just put it out there in the world and see what sticks," he explained. "So to me, I just focus on what I need to do to be prepared. That’s what I did as a player, and I go out there every week as a broadcaster and try to do the same thing."

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Source: MEGA Tom Brady feels he has 'a lot' of work to do when it comes to his job as an analyst.

The ex-football star did acknowledge that he still has things to work on when it comes to keeping up with his co-anchors. "I have a lot to prove to myself, to my teammates. I have a lot to prove to the executives," he admitted. "I want to go earn it, and I don’t want anything given to me. I hope they’ll have me through the end of this contract. I love getting to enjoy the game. I love watching good football.” Brady is joined on the channel by play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

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Source: MEGA Tom Brady referred to his news team as a 'big family.'

"There’s such great camaraderie and chemistry we all have together," he gushed about his co-workers. "We have seminars. We have off-site retreats. We have text threads with all of us." He referred to the team of reporters as "a big family." "I was not really expecting that when I decided to take the job," he quipped.

In It for the Long Haul

Source: MEGA Tom Brady has a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.