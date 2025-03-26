Tom Brady Says 'Natural Tension' Led to His Patriots Split With Coach Bill Belichick

Tom Brady opened up about the 'natural tension' that led him to part from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

In a March 24 newsletter about free agency, the former NFL quarterback reflected on his 20-year tenure with the New England football team.

“For me, it was a creeping decision that lived passively in the back of mind for two to three years until March of 2020 when a whirlwind of a few days made me realize that a decision was coming sooner rather than later,” Brady, 47, said in his weekly column.

He expressed how after so many years together, a “natural tension” developed between him and his head coach, 72, that could only be amended by a drastic change in direction.

“Coach Belichick and I were headed in our careers, and where the Patriots were moving as a franchise,” he explained.