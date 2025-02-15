or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jordon Hudson
OK LogoCOUPLES

'You're Not Fooling Anyone': Jordon Hudson Bashed for Defending 48-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Bill Belichick in Valentine's Day Post

Photo of Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick.
Source: MEGA

'In love with a 72-year-old? Bro why?' one person commented on Jordon Hudson's Valentine's Day post.

By:

Feb. 15 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is age just a number?

On Friday, February 14, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, was slammed after she uploaded a Valentine’s Day post defending her 48-year age gap with the former Patriot’s coach, 72.

Article continues below advertisement
jordon hudson bashed defend year age gap boyfriend bill belichick
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

'Love does not discriminate against s--, skin-color, religion, age, or ability,' Jordon Hudson penned in her Valentine's Day post to Bill Belichick.

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty’s long caption, which attempted to take a “deeper dive into the hot topic” of love, began with Hudson asking the rhetorical questions, “What constitutes love?" and "What makes someone worthy of loving?"

The cheerleader noted that these queries “require a deep analysis and could possibly enable one to understand the romances that they may not understand nor relate to. With such a limited character count, I cannot dissect nor comprehensively answer these questions.”

Article continues below advertisement

She then listed a “few basic concepts” about love, seemingly pushing back against what haters have said about her romance.

“There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love. We do not need to justify ‘why’ we love a particular person. The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation,” she stated.

Article continues below advertisement
jordon hudson bashed defend year age gap boyfriend bill belichick
Source: MEGA

One commenter said Jordon Hudson's relationship with Bill Belichick is 'strategic,'

Article continues below advertisement

Hudson continued: “Love does not discriminate against s--, skin color, religion, age, or ability. Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight. Love does not lie within a perfect complexion. Love is not as deep as one’s pockets. Love does not look the same every time you see it. People and relationships, like everything else, are impermanent; even though love is eternal.”

“Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love,” she concluded.

MORE ON:
Jordon Hudson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her touching message, critics still came after the beauty queen for her romance with the NFL legend. “Omg, stopppp, you’re not fooling anyone. You love that he’s old and rich. The Anna Nicole Smith special,” one person penned, while another added, “In love with a 72-year-old? Bro, why?”

Article continues below advertisement
jordon hudson bashed defend year age gap boyfriend bill belichick

'Love is not to be judged,' Jordon Hudson wrote in her Valentine's Day post.

Article continues below advertisement

A third user noted, “Either she has daddy issues or it’s safe to assume that money is the driving force. No sane person dates a grandfather,” as a fourth echoed, “If that man were broke — you would be running in the other direction. Strategic — yes 👏.”

While many are not fans of the pair’s relationship, others shared their support for the NCA Collegiate Champion.

Article continues below advertisement
jordon hudson bashed defend year age gap boyfriend bill belichick

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick met four years ago while on a flight.

“Personally, I think you’re a gorgeous couple and you have my stamp of approval!” someone said, while another wrote, “Love this Jordon 💗 Love is love. No one should be judging what makes 2 consenting adults happy!”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.