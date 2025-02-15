'You're Not Fooling Anyone': Jordon Hudson Bashed for Defending 48-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Bill Belichick in Valentine's Day Post
Is age just a number?
On Friday, February 14, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, was slammed after she uploaded a Valentine’s Day post defending her 48-year age gap with the former Patriot’s coach, 72.
The brunette beauty’s long caption, which attempted to take a “deeper dive into the hot topic” of love, began with Hudson asking the rhetorical questions, “What constitutes love?" and "What makes someone worthy of loving?"
The cheerleader noted that these queries “require a deep analysis and could possibly enable one to understand the romances that they may not understand nor relate to. With such a limited character count, I cannot dissect nor comprehensively answer these questions.”
She then listed a “few basic concepts” about love, seemingly pushing back against what haters have said about her romance.
“There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love. We do not need to justify ‘why’ we love a particular person. The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation,” she stated.
Hudson continued: “Love does not discriminate against s--, skin color, religion, age, or ability. Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight. Love does not lie within a perfect complexion. Love is not as deep as one’s pockets. Love does not look the same every time you see it. People and relationships, like everything else, are impermanent; even though love is eternal.”
“Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love,” she concluded.
Despite her touching message, critics still came after the beauty queen for her romance with the NFL legend. “Omg, stopppp, you’re not fooling anyone. You love that he’s old and rich. The Anna Nicole Smith special,” one person penned, while another added, “In love with a 72-year-old? Bro, why?”
A third user noted, “Either she has daddy issues or it’s safe to assume that money is the driving force. No sane person dates a grandfather,” as a fourth echoed, “If that man were broke — you would be running in the other direction. Strategic — yes 👏.”
While many are not fans of the pair’s relationship, others shared their support for the NCA Collegiate Champion.
“Personally, I think you’re a gorgeous couple and you have my stamp of approval!” someone said, while another wrote, “Love this Jordon 💗 Love is love. No one should be judging what makes 2 consenting adults happy!”