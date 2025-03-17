'Weird as F---': Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson 24, Trolled for Doing Odd Yoga Poses During 'Spring Break': Photos
Bill Belichick is being rejuvenated by his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson!
The famed football coach, 72, was recently mocked online after his 24-year-old lover had him doing yoga on the beach in Florida.
"☀️ #SpringBreak #UsTime #StillGotIt 💪🏼," Hudson captioned an Instagram post of her and the University of North Carolina head football coach exercising during their sandy day under the sun.
The upload featured photos of Belichick laying with his back on a towel as he used his arms and legs to hoist Hudson up in the air. The former cheerleader then struck a variety of flexible poses, as her full body weight was supported by her much-older man.
For the athletic occasion, the former New England Patriots general manager sported a T-shirt and shorts, while Hudson donned a white one-piece swimsuit.
In the comments section of Hudson's post, social media users had a field day trolling the couple.
"What [does] she got [sic] Bill doing man 😭😭," one person questioned, as another asked, "is this not weird as f---? 🤣."
"Dude probably just gave himself a slipped disc or sciatica for like 6 weeks," a third troll joked, while a fourth critic demanded: "That's an old f------ man be careful."
On the other hand, fans of the unexpected duo defended their relationship despite Hudson and Belichick having a nearly 50-year age gap.
"♥️this!!" an admirer declared in response to the couple's yoga photoshoot. "Two people that are having an incredible time together who are most likely in love with each other and they have no problem showing it and it’s refreshing. Jordon compliments him incredibly and they look like they’re having fun and they look like they’re a phenomenal couple together and really happy for the both of them."
"You both seem really happy so more power to you. Ignore the haters and keep loving each other," a second supporter said.
Hudson's latest upload comes roughly one month after she clapped back at haters via social media while celebrating Valentine's Day with Belichick.
Explaining "a few basic concepts" about love, Hudson wrote, "there is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love. We do not need to justify 'why' we love a particular person."
"Love does not discriminate against s--, skin-color, religion, age, or ability," Hudson continued. "Love does not fluctuate along with someone's body weight. Love does not lie within a perfect complexion. Love is not as deep as one's pockets. Love does not look the same every time you see it."
"People and relationships, like everything else, are impermanent; even though love is eternal.• Love is not to be judged.• It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love," she added.