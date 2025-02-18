Tom Brady Calls His and Ex Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Vivian 'My Forever Valentine' as Model Dotes on Her and Joaquim Valente's Newborn Son

"My forever Valentine ❤️," he captioned the photo, which showed them both bundled up in winter gear, with Vivian wearing ski goggles.

The NFL alum, 47, co-parents Vivian and son Benjamin, 15, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, whom he divorced in 2022. He also has son John, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, 53.