Tom Brady Calls His and Ex Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Vivian 'My Forever Valentine' as Model Dotes on Her and Joaquim Valente's Newborn Son
Tom Brady celebrated Valentine's Day with one very special girl this year: daughter Vivian!
On Monday, February 17, the retired football star posted a selfie alongside the 12-year-old as the two were on the snowy slopes.
"My forever Valentine ❤️," he captioned the photo, which showed them both bundled up in winter gear, with Vivian wearing ski goggles.
The NFL alum, 47, co-parents Vivian and son Benjamin, 15, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, whom he divorced in 2022. He also has son John, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, 53.
In addition, Bündchen, 44, just welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 37, her jiujitsu trainer she started working with a few years ago.
The couple didn't start dating publicly until 2023, but a source admitted the TB12 founder wasn't happy about their baby news.
"Finding out Gisele was pregnant stung. Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time. There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset," the source told a news outlet. "It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On the bright side, the insider felt the pregnancy would help the Super Bowl champion start a new chapter in his life.
"He has to move on and with her pregnant, she has definitely moved on, so he can't be upset about it anymore," the insider said. "It is out of his control, out of his hands. He is not letting it get to him anymore."
The former quarterback had a brief fling with model Irina Shayk, 39, in 2023, but otherwise hasn't been romantically linked to anyone recently.
Meanwhile, Bündchen is overjoyed to have a little one in her life again.
"The delivery went perfectly," a source told a publication. "She has been resting up, with Joaquim right by her side, helping out 24/7. They’re loving getting to know their newborn. It’s been a wonderful time."
"He’s going to be a wonderful father," the source added. "Gisele adores Joaquim and can tell already that he’s taken to the dad role like a natural."
As OK! reported, the couple has not announced their son's first name, however, an insider revealed the tot's middle name is River, which fits in with her other kids' water-themed middle names, as Vivian's is Lake and Benjamin's is Rein (pronounced as "rain").