'What Every Spoiled Teenager Needs': Tom Brady Slammed for 'Bribing' Son Benjamin, 15, With Diamond-Covered Watch

In the clip, the father-of-three — who shares Vivian, 12, and Benjamin with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan — told his middle child, “Close your eyes and put your wrist out. Don’t look.”

The youngster — who wore a Kendrick Lamar T-shirt to the big game — sat with his arm out as Brady slipped a diamond-covered watch on his wrist.