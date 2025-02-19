'What Every Spoiled Teenager Needs': Tom Brady Slammed for 'Bribing' Son Benjamin, 15, With Diamond-Covered Watch
How much did that watch cost?!
On Monday, February 17, Tom Brady, 47, shared a vlog from his gig at the 2025 Super Bowl, but despite having a good time at the game, he was slammed for his overly generous present to son Benjamin, 15.
In the clip, the father-of-three — who shares Vivian, 12, and Benjamin with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan — told his middle child, “Close your eyes and put your wrist out. Don’t look.”
The youngster — who wore a Kendrick Lamar T-shirt to the big game — sat with his arm out as Brady slipped a diamond-covered watch on his wrist.
Benjamin said, “Feels shiny,” before opening his eyes and saying, “Woah! Yo!”
The teen’s pal added, “Benny’s iced out.”
The NFL legend and his son shared a hug, with the sports announcer telling Benjamin he loved him.
Before heading off to the event, the quarterback teased his offspring and his friends, telling security, “If these kids get out of line, put them in handcuffs.”
In response to the expensive present, trolls slammed Brady’s parenting decision.
“Just what every spoiled teenager needs,” one person penned online, while another joked, “My dad once got me a Swatch for Chanukah.”
- Tom Brady Calls His and Ex Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Vivian 'My Forever Valentine' as Model Dotes on Her and Joaquim Valente's Newborn Son
- Single Tom Brady Treats His Kids To A Ski Vacation While Gisele Bündchen Parties In Brazil
- Tom Brady Pokes Fun at His 'Bad Parenting' Decisions, Shares Photos While Vacationing With Kids
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Part-time dad bribes son,” a third dissed.
In addition to gifting his kid such an extravagant item, Brady wore his own blinged-out watch for the exciting game, where the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
“A little something, something,” he said about the shiny yellow timepiece, to which the cameraman joked, “Subtle.”
The watch the New England Patriots alum donned was a Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon accessory covered in Yellow Sapphires that retails for a whopping $740K.
As OK! previously reported, though she didn’t get a diamond watch, Brady recently showed his daughter Vivian some love this Valentine's Day in a special Instagram post.
On Monday, February 17, the retired football star shared a selfie of the duo as they hit the slopes together.
"My forever Valentine ❤️," he wrote alongside the image of himself and Vivian all dressed up in winter gear.
Brady and Bündchen divorced in 2022, and the model, 44, has moved on with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 37, whom she just welcomed a son with.
Brady was allegedly not happy about the pregnancy news.
"Finding out Gisele was pregnant stung. Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time. There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset," a source spilled. "It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."