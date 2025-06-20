or
Tom Brady Shows Off Muscles in Shirtless Photo as He Continues to Keep His Dating Life Private After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Two photos of TomBrady
Source: mega;@tombrady/instagram

Single Tom Brady shared a few photos from scenic Florida after he hit the gym.

By:

June 20 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Tom Brady is still grinding at the gym despite retiring from the NFL in early 2023.

On Thursday, June 19, the former football player uploaded a few photos while he was working out and shared a message about putting in the effort to keep one's self in good shape.

Tom Brady Shares Shirtless Photo

tom brady shows muscles shirtless photo
Source: @tombrady/instagram

Tom Brady shared a shirtless photo after he hit the gym.

"@nobull shows up wherever life takes you," the dad-of-three's caption began, tagging a training apparel brand. "At home, on the road, at work, or halfway across the world, the mindset travels with you."

"I’m always amazed by what the human body can do, and I’ll always be committed to moving with purpose, one day at a time," the star, 47, continued. "No shortcuts, no noise, just the work and the will to keep showing up. NOBULL. #LFG."

The Athlete's Fans Raved Over His Body

tom brady shows muscles shirtless photo
Source: @tombrady/instagram

Fans raved over the athlete's physique.

Two of the images showed Brady with a grimace on his face as he used a leg press, while two other shots pictured him using weights in front of a gorgeous Florida backdrop, which had a crystal blue sky and palm trees.

The last snap was of the former quarterback shirtless standing on the grass with his arms crossed.

Some people, such as Erin Andrews, raved over his quad muscles, writing, "Quadzannnnnnas," while another individual commented, "I didn’t know legs had those muscles."

"You look amazing!❤️," declared another fan, with one raving, "Oh my GOD 😮🔥."

Is Tom Brady Single?

Tom Brady

tom brady shows muscles shirtless photo
Source: @tombrady/instagram

The retired quarterback has kept his dating life out of the spotlight lately.

Though it was believed that the athlete had rekindled his romance with Irina Shayk earlier this year after it fizzled out in 2024, the two haven't been linked together in months.

The Super Bowl champion appeared to bring another woman as a date when he attended David Beckham's 50th birthday party in Miami on March 30. In photos from the night, Brady and a brunette woman — who was never identified — stuck by each other's side throughout the bash but didn't show any PDA.

tom brady shows muscles shirtless photo
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

Brady was previously linked to model Irina Shayk.

The sports broadcaster was previously married to Gisele Bündchen — the mother of his two youngest kids — from 2009 to 2022.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," the model, 44, wrote in her announcement. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Reports claimed the split stemmed from Brady prioritizing his career over family life and his marriage.

Tom Brady Has 3 Kids

tom brady shows muscles shirtless photo
Source: @gisele/instagram

The dad-of-three shares two kids with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and one son with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

In addition to co-parenting daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, with his former wife, he shares 17-year-old son John, who goes by "Jack," with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In 2024, Bündchen welcomed a son with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

