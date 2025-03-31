Tom Brady Sparks Dating Rumors With Mystery Brunette Despite Claims He Recently Rekindled Romance With Irina Shayk
Is Tom Brady playing the field?
On Sunday, March 30, the athlete arrived to David Beckham's 50th birthday party in Miami, Fla., alongside an unidentified woman that appeared to be his date.
According to reports, the two didn't show any signs of PDA but kept by each other's side once inside the bash at Cipriani Downtown.
In video footage from the outing, the dad-of-three, 48, wore a black suit while the lady in question donned a floor-length black dress and left her brunette tresses down.
So far, there's no word on who Brady's plus-one was, but it was clearly not ex Irina Shayk, 39.
As OK! reported, sources claimed in February that the two were rumored to have rekindled their romance sometime this year after things fizzled out in 2023.
The insider claimed at the time, "Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to seeing where things go."
"The timing was off before. Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together," another insider shared with a news outlet. "Now, they’re both in better head spaces."
The stars allegedly "never stopped caring about one another," and "whatever spark they had two years ago is back," the source spilled.
They first got together in the summer of 2023 after reportedly meeting at a mutual friend's wedding — however, things fizzled out just months later.
"Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry. But the timing was off," one source explained of the pair.
The insider said the NFL alum wasn't ready to be in a committed relationship again after he and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 44, finalized their divorce in November 2022.
"Irina totally understood. Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years," the source noted. "There are no hard feelings."
Brady is also adjusting to being a single parent, as he and Bündchen share son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12.
In addition, he co-parents son John, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
In a candid interview, the Super Bowl champion admitted he had some regrets about child-rearing.
"Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have and we screwed up a lot and I’ve screwed up a lot as a parent," he confessed at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City in November 2024, adding it "sucks" to be "Tom Brady’s son in so many ways."
"There’s a lot of challenges I faced as a kid … my kid naturally are going to be faced with their own challenges," he added. "And I’ll be there to support them ... and I’ll be learning along the way with them."
