Tom Brady Slammed for Allegedly Encouraging Fans to 'Kick' Their 'Dogs': 'He Needs to Make an Apology'

Tom Brady: animal hater? The NFL star, 48, is getting dragged on social media for a questionable comment he made during the Sunday, September 21, Dallas Cowboys v. Chicago Bears game. As Brady watched Dallas wide receiver George Pickens get upset on the sidelines about a play, he drew an odd comparison to animal violence.

WHAT😭



Tom Brady in response to George Pickens throwing his helmet: “yeah those helmets can be… it’s like the dog at home”



???? pic.twitter.com/RQRNFOBctm — Carson Caldwell (@caldwellcorner_) September 22, 2025 Source: @caldwellcorner_/X Tom Brady told his audience to 'kick the dog.'

"Those helmets can be...it’s like the dog at home," Brady said on the Fox Sports broadcast. "Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes." Fans roasted the former Patriots player for his choice of words. "Did Tom Brady just insinuate to kick a dog with that comment?" one X user asked. "Well this was an odd thing to say," another wrote on TikTok. "He needs to make an apology because people will not be okay with this at all." Brady has not yet addressed the controversy.

Tom Brady's 2026 Return to Football

Source: MEGA Tom Brady previously played on the New England Patriots.

One week prior, the ex-quarterback announced he was coming out of retirement to compete in a special flag football game alongside fellow NFL greats. The Fanatics-sponsored event will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and be streamed on FOX on March 21, 2026. "I couldn’t be more excited to get back on the field and bring #TheFanaticsFlagFootballClassic to life during #RiyadhSeason with @Fanatics and @obb," he captioned an Instagram post. "Fired up to compete with some of the game’s biggest stars and legends, and showcase flag football on a global stage. Now let’s go win this trophy! 🏆🏆🏆." "Just unretire already. you know u want to," one fan joked in the comments section. "You're still the goat tom we know you will win," another expressed.

Tom Brady Disses Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady has two kids with ex Gisele Bündchen.

Brady made headlines in July when he threw subtle shade at his ex-wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. In an edition of his 199 newsletter, the dad-of-three emphasized how he is a "great parent." "I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football," he wrote. "My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused — those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives."

Source: MEGA Tom Brady retired from the NFL in 2023.