Tom Brady Brags About Being a 'Great Parent' as He Disses Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen in Candid Letter

tom brady great parent claim
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady called himself a great parent while subtly dissing ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in a letter.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 7:18 a.m. ET

Tom Brady isn't holding back!

The former NFL quarterback opened up about fatherhood in his latest 199 newsletter, published Tuesday, July 29, while he took a subtle jab at ex-wife Gisele Bündchen along the way.

“I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family,” Brady wrote. “I chose to do it by playing football.”

image of Tom Brady opened up about fatherhood in his newsletter.
Source: @gisele/Instagram

Tom Brady opened up about fatherhood in his newsletter.

He added, “My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused — those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives.”

He shares 17-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, and two children, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with Bündchen.

While bedtime stories and homework help are part of his routine, Brady stressed that “those are not the only ways to be a great parent. And neither is winning Super Bowls or MVPs.”

image of The sports commentator said playing football was his way of taking care of his family.
Source: @gisele/Instagram

The sports commentator said playing football was his way of taking care of his family.

Tom Brady

“Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad,” Brady admitted, “but how I became a great player certainly had an impact — from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide.”

“You won’t be perfect. Nobody is. You will fail and disappoint people along the way... But if you stay committed to your goals over time... you can be confident that you are living a life of integrity and purpose,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Bündchen has also spoken about her own parenting style — and hinted at some tension.

Sometimes I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways,” she previously revealed to Harper’s Bazaar, referring to their family dynamic after their divorce.

Still, the model is committed to raising her children with the values her late mom instilled in her.

“I feel like I owe it to my kids,” she explained.

image of Gisele Bündchen said she gets 'pushback' since they raise their kids in two homes.
Source: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen said she gets 'pushback' since they raise their kids in two homes.

She even credits small daily habits with building life skills.

“The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed, is the way you’re going to do your life,” Bündchen shared. “If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with whom?”

Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in 2009, but officially ended their marriage in 2022 after years of rumored tension over his decision to continue playing football.

image of The supermodel welcomed her new baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente in February.
Source: @gisele/Instagram

The supermodel welcomed her new baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente in February.

In a previous interview with Elle, she didn’t seem stressed about the situation.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she added. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Since the split, the supermodel has moved on with her partner Joaquim Valente. The couple quietly welcomed a baby together in February.

