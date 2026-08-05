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Tom Brady Sparks Romance Rumors After Being Spotted on Yacht With Mystery Woman in the South of France: Photos

Photo of Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady was all smiles while chatting with a blonde woman.

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Aug. 5 2026, Updated 6:45 p.m. ET

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Tom Brady could have a new summer fling brewing, as he was spotted with a mystery woman while enjoying a getaway in the South of France.

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Tom Cruise Spotted With Mystery Blonde

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Photo of Tom Brady marked his 49th birthday while relaxing on a yacht.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady marked his 49th birthday while relaxing on a yacht.

The retired NFL star, 49, was photographed enjoying a boat ride in the ocean while sitting closely beside an unidentified blonde woman.

In the photos, Brady was dressed casually in a navy T-shirt, khaki shorts, black sunglasses and a white baseball hat.

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Tom Brady and the Mystery Woman Looked Comfortable

Photo of Tom Brady and his companion appeared comfortable and at ease during their yacht outing.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and his companion appeared comfortable and at ease during their yacht outing.

Meanwhile, his companion rocked a graphic-print, sleeveless dress and black sunglasses, later putting on a large straw sun hat.

The pair seemed comfortable with each other as photos captured them exchanging smiling glances.

Though Brady has yet to address the dating speculation, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared photos from a lavish getaway on August 3, which marked his 49th birthday — though it's unclear if the images are from the same outing.

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Tom Brady Celebrated 49th Birthday

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Photo of Tom Brady has not publicly committed to a long-term relationship since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady has not publicly committed to a long-term relationship since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

"The 40’s farewell tour starts today 😜🎂🎉," he wrote alongside photos of himself posing with his children, Vivian, 13, and Benjamin, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brady is also a father to son, Jack, 18, whom he welcomed with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"It’s not the destination…it’s not the journey…it’s the company ❤️❤️❤️," he continued.

He later shared a photo from aboard the yacht, where he jokingly referred to his children as investments.

“Birthday presents from the best kids in the world," he captioned a photo that saw him opening gifts. "(That’s called R.O.I) 😂😂."

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Tom Brady Has Yet to Address Dating Rumors

Photo of Tom Brady has reportedly been 'going out every weekend' since his divorce.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady has reportedly been 'going out every weekend' since his divorce.

Brady has yet to publicly show PDA with anyone following his divorce from the Victoria's Secret model, 46.

The pair announced their split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Since then, Brady has been linked to several high-profile women, including Brooks Nader and Irina Shayk.

Despite the split, the athlete has seemingly been enjoying his single life and "going out every weekend," his former teammate Rob Gronkowski claimed.

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'Single Tom Brady' Is More Fun, Says Former Teammate Player

Photo of Rob Gronkowski joked that Tom Brady was 'boring' when he was married.
Source: MEGA

Rob Gronkowski joked Tom Brady was 'boring' when he was married.

"I was single when I first got into the league, and Tom was married," he said during an appearance on the Today show in February while reminiscing about his initial impression of Brady. "I was like, 'Hey, this guy’s lame. He’ll never go out with me.'"

When asked whether “single Tom Brady” or “married Tom Brady” was more fun, Gronkowski, 37, quickly responded, "Definitely single Tom Brady."

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