Single Tom Brady Is 'Going Out Every Weekend,' Pal Rob Gronkowski Reveals

Tom Brady enjoys his single life, according to his close friend Rob Gronkowski. During an appearance on Today, Gronkowski shared that Brady “is going out every weekend,” marking a stark contrast from his married days.

Source: MEGA Rob Gronkowski said Tom Brady is fully enjoying life as a single man.

When asked whether “single Tom Brady” or “married Tom Brady” is more fun, Gronkowski responded without hesitation, stating, “Definitely single Tom Brady.” He reflected on how their roles have flipped since they entered the NFL. “I was single when I first got into the league, and Tom was married,” he said, reminiscing about his initial impression of Brady. “I was like, ‘Hey, this guy’s lame. He’ll never go out with me.’”

The dynamics shifted significantly after Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children. (He also shares a son with ex Bridget Moynahan.) The couple was married for 13 years before their split in 2022. Since then, Brady has been linked to several high-profile women, including Sofía Vergara and Irina Shayk.

Source: MEGA Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022.

Recently, Brady was seen with 25-year-old influencer Alix Earle while celebrating New Year’s in St. Barts. Sources claimed the two were spotted getting close at a shindig, indicating a budding connection. “They were at a yacht party and met, and broke off from the larger group,” an insider revealed. However, shortly after their outing, reports emerged that their relationship was not serious. A source told Us Weekly that while there was an “instant connection,” nothing significant materialized.

Source: MEGA Tom Brady was recently linked with Alix Earle.

Despite the romantic speculation, Brady remains focused on his career and his children. He stated, “I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids.” He expressed pride in his three children: 18-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex-partner, and two children with Bündchen —Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13.

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Rob Gronkowski called 'single Tom Brady' more fun than married Tom Brady.