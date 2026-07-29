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Tom Cruise Had 'Almost Nonexistent' Reaction to Daughter Suri Dropping His Last Name, Source Claims

Photo of Tom Cruise and Suri Noelle
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter has officially registered her name as Suri Noelle.

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July 29 2026, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

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Tom Cruise was reportedly unfazed after his daughter Suri made the major decision to ditch his famous surname.

"Tom’s reaction has been almost nonexistent," a source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice report on Wednesday, July 29. "He's not angry, he's not making phone calls, and he’s certainly isn't trying to change her mind. As far as Tom is concerned, this chapter of his life ended years ago."

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Tom Cruise's Daughter Dropped Her Famous Last Name

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Photo of Tom Cruise's daughter reportedly has gone by 'Suri Noelle' since her high school graduation.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise's daughter reportedly has gone by 'Suri Noelle' since her high school graduation.

As OK! previously reported, Cruise, 64, and Katie Holmes' 20-year-old daughter has dropped her father's surname, changing her name to Suri Noelle and taking on her mother's middle name instead.

Suri reportedly registered to vote with her updated name during her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University, according to 2024 Pennsylvania voting records.

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Tom Cruise's 'Priority' Is His Career

Photo of Tom Cruise has reportedly accepted that his relationship with his daughter was 'beyond his control.'
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise has reportedly accepted that his relationship with his daughter was 'beyond his control.'

A separate source told the outlet that the Top Gun actor had accepted his estrangement from his daughter and kept his career his "priority."

"Tom compartmentalizes better than almost anyone," the insider continued. "Once he believes something is beyond his control, he simply moves forward."

A third source pointed out that Suri's latest move "wasn't a shock" for the movie star, adding, "The legal name change simply caught up with the life they’ve already been living."

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Tom Cruise Reportedly Hasn't Seen Suri Since 2012

Photo of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed their daughter in April 2006.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed their daughter in April 2006.

Suri has reportedly been using her mother's middle name since graduating from high school in June 2024. She also performed under the name Suri Noelle during her appearance in the Broadway production of Head Over Heels in May of that year.

Cruise and his daughter have been estranged for years, with multiple outlets reporting that the father-daughter duo hadn't seen each other since 2012.

Holmes, 47, filed for divorce from Cruise that same year and was granted sole custody of the then-6-year-old.

Tom Cruise Wants to Repair His Relationship With His Daughter Suri

Photo of Insiders claimed that Tom Cruise was looking to mend his bond with his daughter.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed that Tom Cruise was looking to mend his bond with his daughter.

Months later, Cruise admitted during a 2013 deposition in a $50 million court battle against a pair of tabloid magazines that Holmes had filed for the legal split "to protect Suri from Scientology," per Page Six.

Cruise is known as one of Scientology's most high-profile followers, though the organization has faced criticism over allegations of psychological and financial control of its members.

Earlier this year, insiders claimed that Cruise hoped to repair his relationship with his estranged daughter after spending considerable time reflecting on his personal life.

"Tom is at a point where finding some sense of peace has become more important than his ego," the source claimed. "Tom is adamant that everything must happen on Suri's terms. If she isn't ready, he will respect that and step aside. But remaining passive is no longer acceptable to him – he needs the certainty that he made the effort."

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