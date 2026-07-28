Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Ditches Her Famous Actor's Last Name
July 28 2026, Published 7:19 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri, is officially moving forward under a different last name.
According to a news outlet, Suri registered to vote as Suri Noelle during her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University, according to 2024 Pennsylvania voting records.
“Suri and Tom have been estranged since she was 7 years old,” a source told the TMZ.
As OK! previously reported, Suri began using her mother's middle name after graduating from high school in June 2024. She also performed under the name Suri Noelle during her appearance in the Broadway production of Head Over Heels in May of that year.
Cruise and Holmes' Relationship Timeline
Suri was born on April 18, 2006, in Los Angeles.
Holmes and Cruise met the previous year and got engaged after a whirlwind two-month romance.
They tied the knot in Italy in November 2006 with their infant daughter by their side. The couple later divorced in 2012 after five years of marriage.
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Cruise Reportedly Wants to Reconnect
Earlier this year, an insider claimed Cruise hopes to repair his relationship with Suri after more than a decade of estrangement.
The actor has reportedly spent much of the past year reflecting on his personal life following his reported split from actress Ana de Armas. According to the source, he now believes it's time to reach out to his daughter.
"Tom is at a point where finding some sense of peace has become more important than his ego. He has been taking stock of his life and the connections he lost along the way, and the absence that troubles him most is his relationship with Suri. He feels now is the moment to make another attempt."
The insider added that the Mission: Impossible star wants to respect Suri's wishes throughout the process.
"Tom is adamant that everything must happen on Suri's terms. If she isn't ready, he will respect that and step aside. But remaining passive is no longer acceptable to him – he needs the certainty that he made the effort," the source shared.
Suri Prepares for Her Next Stage Role
While reports continue to focus on her family life, Suri is also building her own career in the performing arts.
She is set to appear in Midsummer!, a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream. The 90-minute production will feature several of her classmates from Carnegie Mellon University, where she recently completed her sophomore year.
The show will be staged at Pittsburgh's Trust Arts Education Center's Peirce Studio, with performances scheduled for July 31 and August 1. After its Pittsburgh run, the production will head overseas to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it will run from August 7 through August 31.
In addition to taking the stage, Suri is reportedly pursuing a degree in musical theater at Carnegie Mellon's prestigious drama school.
According to Page Six, she ultimately chose theater over fashion after earlier reports suggested she was considering a degree in the fashion industry.