Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Ditches Her Famous Actor's Last Name

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Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri, is officially moving forward under a different last name. According to a news outlet, Suri registered to vote as Suri Noelle during her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University, according to 2024 Pennsylvania voting records.

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Source: MEGA Suri Cruise reportedly registered to vote under the name Suri Noelle during her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University.

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“Suri and Tom have been estranged since she was 7 years old,” a source told the TMZ. As OK! previously reported, Suri began using her mother's middle name after graduating from high school in June 2024. She also performed under the name Suri Noelle during her appearance in the Broadway production of Head Over Heels in May of that year.

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Cruise and Holmes' Relationship Timeline

Source: MEGA Suri previously adopted her mother Katie Holmes' middle name for her high school graduation and a 2024 stage performance.

Suri was born on April 18, 2006, in Los Angeles. Holmes and Cruise met the previous year and got engaged after a whirlwind two-month romance. They tied the knot in Italy in November 2006 with their infant daughter by their side. The couple later divorced in 2012 after five years of marriage.

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Cruise Reportedly Wants to Reconnect

Source: MEGA Sources claimed Tom Cruise hopes to rebuild his relationship with Suri after years of estrangement.

Earlier this year, an insider claimed Cruise hopes to repair his relationship with Suri after more than a decade of estrangement. The actor has reportedly spent much of the past year reflecting on his personal life following his reported split from actress Ana de Armas. According to the source, he now believes it's time to reach out to his daughter. "Tom is at a point where finding some sense of peace has become more important than his ego. He has been taking stock of his life and the connections he lost along the way, and the absence that troubles him most is his relationship with Suri. He feels now is the moment to make another attempt." The insider added that the Mission: Impossible star wants to respect Suri's wishes throughout the process. "Tom is adamant that everything must happen on Suri's terms. If she isn't ready, he will respect that and step aside. But remaining passive is no longer acceptable to him – he needs the certainty that he made the effort," the source shared.

Suri Prepares for Her Next Stage Role

Source: MEGA Suri recently finished her sophomore year and is studying musical theater at Carnegie Mellon University's drama school.