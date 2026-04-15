Tom Cruise Avoids Awkward Encounter With Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman on Red Carpet 25 Years After Divorce: Photos
April 15 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise isn’t keen on conversation with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.
The actor, 63, and actress, 58, walked the red carpet separately at the CinemaCon 2026 convention in Las Vegas, Nev., on Tuesday, April 14, and did not cross paths.
Kidman stunned in a black Colleen Allen gown with a sheer skirt, while Cruise sported a black velvet blazer with a matching button-down shirt and trousers.
The former attended the event to tease an upcoming Practical Magic sequel with Sandra Bullock, while the latter promoted his comedy Digger.
The ladies walked the red carpet together, with Bullock donning a bright red suit featuring a black bra exposed underneath.
How Did Nicole Kidman Feel About Her Divorce From Tom Cruise?
Kidman and Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001 and share two adopted children, Isabella and Connor.
In October 2025, a video resurfaced of the Big Little Lies star addressing her divorce from the Top Gun alum during a 2001 interview on The Late Show With David Letterman.
"I heard you're getting divorced, how's that going?" David Letterman asked, then assumed she wouldn’t have done the interview if “things were not alright.”
"I'd probably still be here,” Kidman quipped.
She added, "Um, yeah I get a lot of questions. Well, I can wear heels now.”
The movie star insisted “things are fine…it’s fine.”
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Inside Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Divorce
According to court documents obtained by ABC News at the time, the breakup came as a surprise to Kidman.
“On Dec. 24 the parties had happily celebrated their 10th anniversary with a group of friends. During the balance of December and thereafter the parties were intimate; In fact [Kidman] became pregnant by [Cruise] but lost the baby through a miscarriage,” the documents read. “[Kidman] protested [Cruise’s] intention to dissolve their marriage and urged him not to leave but to enter marriage counseling with her, or take other steps to address whatever problems may have existed in their marriage. [Cruise] said his decision was final and he departed the parties’ home.”
In a 2006 interview, Kidman — who recently split from Keith Urban — emphasized how the dissolution of her first marriage came as a “major shock” to her.
“He was huge; still is. To me, he was just Tom, but to everybody else, he is huge. But he was lovely to me. And I loved him. I still love him,” she expressed. “I think a divorce, and the demise of what your family is, is a little death in itself.”