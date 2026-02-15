EXCLUSIVE Keith Urban Filled With Regret and Jealousy Over Nicole Kidman Split as She's Linked to a String of Young Hollywood Hunks Source: MEGA Keith Urban is reportedly regretful and jealous after Nicole Kidman has been linked to young stars. Aaron Tinney Feb. 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

OK! can reveal Keith Urban is grappling with regret and jealousy in the wake of his split from Nicole Kidman as the actress is becoming linked to a circle of younger Hollywood men and leaning on longtime industry friends while rebuilding her life. Urban and Kidman, both 58, ended their marriage after nearly two decades together – a decision insiders say has begun to weigh heavily on the country singer.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's marriage unraveled after nearly two decades.

The former couple, who share two daughters, finalized their separation after what sources describe as prolonged strain, with Kidman keen to keep working on the relationship while Urban chose to step away. Since the split, Kidman has remained largely focused on her family and work, spending the holidays in Australia, while Urban has been linked to a younger woman in the music industry. According to our sources, the reality of the divorce is now hitting Urban hard.

One insider said: ‘‘The emotional fallout has hit him far harder than he ever expected. What once felt like a necessary choice is now weighing heavily on him, and he's beginning to question whether walking away was the right call. With distance and time, the consequences of those decisions are settling in, and he's struggling to shake the feeling that he may have lost far more than he gained." The source went on: "Being apart from his children has been the hardest part of all for Keith. He is having a really tough time coming to terms with the fact that the day-to-day family life he once had is no longer there, and that loss has hit him on a deeply emotional level." The insider also said the financial reality of Urban's split has only compounded those feelings.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban is allegedly feeling the emotional fallout in the wake of divorce.

They added: "Despite the best efforts on both sides to keep things civil and cooperative, the financial toll of separating their shared world has been enormous. For Keith, seeing just how much this process has cost has been eye-opening, forcing him to confront consequences he never fully anticipated when the split first happened." At the same time, Urban has been unsettled by Kidman's resilience and renewed social life. While earlier speculation suggested he had already moved on, a Nashville music industry source told us: "People keep whispering about Keith being linked to younger women in the industry, but at the same time, it's obvious he hasn't switched off from Nicole's world at all and is very aware of who she's spending time with and how she's moving forward." The source said Urban has been unsettled by seeing his former wife doing well, staying busy, and appearing not to look into the past. Kidman, meanwhile, is said to have found support in her longtime friend Russell Crowe, who she starred alongside in The Interpreter. Insiders say he has become a key confidant during the breakup, a role that has raised eyebrows in his own relationship with his girlfriend, Britney Theriot.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman reportedly found support from Russell Crowe amid her divorce.

A source said: "Russell has been through the collapse of a long-term relationship himself, so he immediately recognized the depth of what Nicole was dealing with. When she reached out, he didn't think twice about being there for her, because he genuinely understands how devastating that kind of loss can be." The insider added that his public persona can be misleading. "He's often seen as gruff or intimidating, but with someone he has history and respect for, like Nicole, he's incredibly thoughtful, patient, and kind." Russell has been checking in on her almost daily, just to make sure she's OK and to lift her spirits. "They even caught up for coffee recently. Nicole has been trying to stay strong, but this has shaken her, and Russell's support has really helped steady her. Work has also become a refuge for Kidman. When Russell is dealing with personal turmoil, his instinct is to bury himself in work, and that's the approach he's been encouraging Nicole to take," our source said. "She has committed to a run of new projects, with some schedules even overlapping, leaving her little space to dwell on the heartbreak." The insider added Crowe, 61, has gone a step further by actively involving her in his own creative plans.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman finds refuge in her work, a source said.