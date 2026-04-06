Who Has Nicole Kidman Dated? Inside Her Love Life as Pals Urge Actress to Date Multimillionaire Businessman Paul Salem

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Tom Burlinson

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman's first known relationship was with Tom Burlinson.

Nicole Kidman's love life has long included a series of high-profile relationships and marriages. The Australian-American actress' earliest known relationship was with Tom Burlinson, whom she met on the set of the 1986 rom-com Windrider. They dated for three years before calling it quits. In a 2020 interview, Burlinson revealed their romance was Kidman's "first relationship with a man as an adult." "We had happy times, but she had her own path to take in life. One thing that has been written about us, which is incorrect, is that I asked her to marry me and she said no," he said.

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Marcus Graham

Source: @marcusgrahamx/Instagram Marcus Graham also dated his 'E Street' costar Melissa Tkautz.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress moved on with Australian actor Marcus Graham and dated him briefly in the late 1980s. She reportedly left him to date Tom Cruise after she fell in love with her costar on the set of Days of Thunder. Graham said he did not have anything bad to say about his ex-girlfriend, adding they were "both in our early 20s and young and ambitious" when they dated. "I was devastated and heartbroken, but that's the way it goes... Why would I want to keep her in Australia and lock her away?" he shared. "I don't have any bad feelings there, and I understand. At the time, I cried for a long time. I was really hurt and confused, but I had lots to learn about the world."

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Tom Cruise

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise has been married three times.

On December 24, 1990, Kidman and Cruise exchanged vows after quickly hitting it off following their first meeting. The pair then adopted daughter Isabella in December 1992 and son Connor in January 1995. "He basically swept me off my feet," Kidman gushed about Cruise in a 2002 Vanity Fair interview. "I fell madly, passionately in love. And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, 'Forget it. This is it.' I was consumed by it, willingly. And I was desperate to have a baby with him." They worked on two more films, Far and Away and Eyes Wide Shut, before Cruise filed for divorce in February 2001, citing irreconcilable differences.

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Q-Tip

Source: MEGA Q-Tip married Michele Daves in 1990.

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In 2003, the Practical Magic actress fueled dating rumors with A Tribe Called Quest rapper Q-Tip after they were spotted together on multiple occasions. However, the buzz fizzled out later that year.

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Lenny Kravitz

Source: MEGA Lenny Kravitz said he is 'good' on his own.

Kidman dated Lenny Kravitz from 2003 to 2004. It was not until years after the breakup when the Dead Calm star confirmed she secretly got engaged to the musician before they separated. "I knew Zoë [Kravitz]because I was engaged to her father," she said during the Big Little Lies press tour in 2017. "It's all in the family! I love Lenny; he's a great guy."

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Keith Urban

Source: MEGA Keith Urban has sparked multiple dating rumors after his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

In 2005, Kidman met Keith Urban at the G'Day USA Gala. They began dating months later and eventually exchanged vows in 2006. "I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," Kidman said during a CBS Mornings interview in January 2022. "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me. We're a mix. We're very suited [for each other]. I'm incredibly lucky to have met him." During their marriage, the two welcomed daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret in 2008 and 2011, respectively. But in September 2025, reports confirmed Urban and Kidman had separated after their 19-year marriage. The Batman Forever star filed for divorce afterward. "I'm always going to be moving toward what's good," she told Variety. "What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That's that."

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Paul Salem

Source: TEDx Talks/YouTube Nicole Kidman is currently being linked to the business executive.