Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills
Say it ain't so!
Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel.
Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."
However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without proper training, according to the print issue of Star Magazine.
"The pilot and the actor had to work as a team," Cruise explained of shooting the detailed flight sequences in the jet.
Now, an insider is calling the situation a bit "embarrassing" for the action star. "Tom went into this project with a huge point to prove," the insider added. "Now he's got an even bigger one!"
Cruise did, however, arrive to the movie's premiere in San Diego, Calif. in style after landing at the event in a black helicopter as he made his way to the red carpet on Wednesday, May 4. The Risky Business lead was immediately surrounded by photographers and throngs of adoring fans eager to celebrate the actor's big day.
Prior to the event, the Hollywood A-Lister excitedly told the crowd via CNN: “Does anyone want to see a movie in a movie theater? Let’s do it! Let’s light the fires and kick the tires.”
Cruise is reprising his role from the 1986 classic as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell alongside costars Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, who plays Goose's son, Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw. The film was originally set to make its grand debut in 2019, but faced several delays due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.