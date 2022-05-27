Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES! SEE HOW TOM CRUISE, JULIE BOWEN, HANNAH BROWN & MORE STEPPED IN TO SAVE THE DAY: PHOTOS

Cruise did, however, arrive to the movie's premiere in San Diego, Calif. in style after landing at the event in a black helicopter as he made his way to the red carpet on Wednesday, May 4. The Risky Business lead was immediately surrounded by photographers and throngs of adoring fans eager to celebrate the actor's big day.

Prior to the event, the Hollywood A-Lister excitedly told the crowd via CNN: “Does anyone want to see a movie in a movie theater? Let’s do it! Let’s light the fires and kick the tires.”

Cruise is reprising his role from the 1986 classic as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell alongside costars Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, who plays Goose's son, Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw. The film was originally set to make its grand debut in 2019, but faced several delays due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.