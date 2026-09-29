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Tom Cruise's Assistants Pamper the Star, Claims Comedian: 'He Has Everything Planned Out to a T'

tom cruise assistants pamper star claims comedian
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise's assistants plan out his meals, workouts and more, claims comedian Bert Kreischer.

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Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

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Tom Cruise appears to have a carefully organized routine, at least according to comedian Bert Kreischer.

During the September 28 episode of the “2 Bears 1 Cave” podcast, host Kreischer discussed the actor's highly structured lifestyle while chatting with guest Rob Lowe.

Kreischer said Cruise's day-to-day life is filled with people who handle the little details around him.

“His life is fascinating,” Kreischer said. “I can’t say how I know this, but he has everything planned out to a T.”

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image of Bert Kreischer described Tom Cruise's daily routine as highly organized during a September 28 podcast episode.
Source: MEGA

Bert Kreischer described Tom Cruise's daily routine as highly organized during a September 28 podcast episode.

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The comedian then described how Cruise allegedly has people prepare his entertainment and meals around his workout schedule.

“He has a person who trims down F1 and soccer so that in the gym they’ve just cut out all the commercials and all the highlights so we can go, ‘Oh, oh, this race is great.’ And he sees the best race anyone’s ever seen,” the comedian continued. “And then he works out. And then as he works out, they’re like, ‘TC’s coming to D. Yeah, get his food ready,’ and he walks into the room, food’s ready, and the shower is already steaming.”

Kreischer summed up the routine by saying it is “like everything’s planned out” for Cruise, which he found “pretty fascinating.”

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Cruise's Love Life Has Also Made Headlines

image of Tom Cruise has been married three times.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise has been married three times.

The podcast comments come as Cruise's personal life has recently been the subject of other claims.

A source recently alleged that the actor has struggled to find a lasting relationship since his divorce from Katie Holmes. Cruise was previously married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

An insider close to Cruise told Closer that the actor is "aware" of how his past relationships are viewed publicly.

"Tom is all too aware that he's become this poster child for failed relationships," the source said. "He tries to laugh it off and say it's ridiculous how he's constantly being linked to different women, but truth be told, he has pursued a lot of famous women."

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Cruise Was Linked to Shakira and Ana de Armas

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image of The comedian claimed Tom Cruise has assistants who prepare his entertainment, food and other details around his schedule.
Source: YMH STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

The comedian claimed Tom Cruise has assistants who prepare his entertainment, food and other details around his schedule.

The insider also discussed some of Cruise's more recent rumored romances.

The source claimed the 64-year-old star previously "made a big play" for Shakira in 2023, but it "didn't go anywhere."

According to the insider, the experience was "demoralizing and embarrassing."

Cruise later reportedly pursued Ana de Armas, who became his girlfriend for nearly a year. However, the actor was reportedly left "very deflated" following their split.

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Source: YMH STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

‘He's Been Much More Low-key’

image of Tom Cruise is more 'low-key' now, a source said.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is more 'low-key' now, a source said.

The source claimed Cruise has taken a quieter approach to dating since then.

"He's been much more low-key because he's worried about getting shot down publicly," the insider added. "Tom is very proud — his image means everything to him, and he knows that, with Katie finding love again, it's going to mean everyone is once again looking at him and wondering why he hasn't, and branding him the problem."

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