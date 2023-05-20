Shakira and Tom Cruise 'Both Surprised' at How Well They Got Along as Romance Rumors Swirl, Insider Reveals: 'Their Chemistry Was Easy'
Tom Cruise might be up for another Mission: Impossible — making Shakira his next lover.
After the unexpected duo was spotted mingling at Formula 1's Grand Prix in Miami on Sunday, May 7, the award-winning actor's heart seems to be set on the Queen of Latin Music.
Though a source previously claimed Shakira has "no interest in dating him," other insiders have come forward to prove there is more to this rumored romance than meets the eye.
An eyewitness at the famed race confessed Cruise and the "Hips Don't Lie" singer "were very flirty" while hanging out together in a VIP section of the arena.
"It was obvious. They couldn’t keep their hands of each other," the fellow attendee dished to a news publication. "Tom took off his sunglasses and was leaning in. They were really engaged in the conversation — and each other."
Like their fans, "Shakira and Tom were both surprised about how well they got along," a source admitted, noting Cruise "even said a few words in Spanish, which really charmed her."
"Their chemistry was easy. It was a natural fit," the insider added. "Now Tom needs to make the next move."
Although Shakira and the Jack Reacher star haven't been spotted together since Formula 1, Cruise did make a kind gesture by sending the "Waka Waka" performer flowers after the event — "which was more like a first date," according to the confidante.
While Cruise has been hesitant to give love a chance because "he’s had a lot of bad luck in the romance department," the blonde babe, 46, seems to be worth it.
"He’s stayed away from dating in the public eye for 11 years, ever since Katie [Holmes] left him. But Shakira has piqued his interest again in finding 'the one.' It’s a major step for him to want to pursue her."
Cruise was left heartbroken when the Dawson's Creek actress called it quits on their six-year marriage in 2012.
"He didn’t see it coming," explained. "Plus, this was his third divorce."
The 60-year-old was previously married to Nicole Kidman, 55, from 1990-2001 and Mimi Rogers, 67, from 1987-1990.
"He doesn’t want to get hurt or be humiliated again. But he’s drawn to Shakira," the insider concluded.
InTouch spoke to a source regarding Cruise and Shakira's romance rumors.