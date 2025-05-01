Tom Hanks, 68, Goes Shirtless Next to Wife Rita Wilson in Sweet 37th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

The couple married in 1988, one year after the Oscar winner's divorce from Samantha Hewes was finalized. (The Forrest Gump lead and Hewes married in 1978, and she passed away at age 49 in 2002.)

Hanks shares daughter Elizabeth Anne, "E.A.," 42, and son Colin, 47, with Hewes, while Wilson gave birth to sons Chet, 34, and Truman, 29.

In October 2024, the Cast Away star admitted he could have done better raising his kids, as he feels he repeated all of his own father's flubs.

"You try [not] to, but I made every mistake," he confessed on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast. "You know, you scar the kids somehow in the same exact way."