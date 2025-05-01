Tom Hanks, 68, Goes Shirtless Next to Wife Rita Wilson in Sweet 37th Wedding Anniversary Tribute
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are still going strong!
On Wednesday, April 30, both of the stars celebrated their wedding anniversary with a post on their respective social media accounts.
"37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs. -Mr.THanks," the movie star, 68, captioned his post, which featured him shirtless standing next to the singer in a black swimsuit.
Wilson, also 68, had her wet hair slicked back after the two appeared to take a dip in a scenic lake.
Wilson opted to shared a cuddly selfie that showed the two in a rural area, with a clear sky and green grass in the background.
"Happy 37th Anniversary my love!!! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍💖❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍," she wrote alongside the image.
While Hanks prohibited fans from commenting on his upload, Wilson's comments section was flooded with messages from fans and her famous friends.
"Happy happy my loves you both are awesome love you," said Maria Shriver, while Julianne Moore penned, "Happy anniversary! ❤️❤️❤️."
"Happy anniversary to two completely wonderful individuals and a spectacular couple!" raved Linda Thompson. "You inspire! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹."
Demi Moore, LeAnn Rimes and Carly Rae Jepsen also sent messages.
- Rita Wilson Sets the Record Straight on Viral Video of Herself & Husband Tom Hanks 'Scolding' a Man at the Cannes Film Festival
- Julia Roberts Gushes She 'Can't Stop Kissing' Husband Danny Moder In Instagram Snap Celebrating Their 20-Year Anniversary
- Rita Wilson Is Like 'My Other Mother,' Tom Hanks' Daughter E.A. Gushes About Her Mixed Family
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The couple married in 1988, one year after the Oscar winner's divorce from Samantha Hewes was finalized. (The Forrest Gump lead and Hewes married in 1978, and she passed away at age 49 in 2002.)
Hanks shares daughter Elizabeth Anne, "E.A.," 42, and son Colin, 47, with Hewes, while Wilson gave birth to sons Chet, 34, and Truman, 29.
In October 2024, the Cast Away star admitted he could have done better raising his kids, as he feels he repeated all of his own father's flubs.
"You try [not] to, but I made every mistake," he confessed on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast. "You know, you scar the kids somehow in the same exact way."
"As they get older, you know, you come back around and say, 'Hey, can I talk about what a not head I was with you for all those years?'" the dad-of-four continued. "And [they say], 'Yeah, sure, dad. I've been kind of waiting for this. Why don't you unload.'"
"But I would say at the same time... I think there was, does it come up to be 50/50 maybe ... the attitude, and the life that we led, the laughs ... that stuff's worth its weight in gem-encrusted gold," he admitted.
The Masters of Air alum also revealed that raising four kids shows "how different they all are. You know, they are not the same type of human being ever."