Tom Hanks Admits He 'Scarred' His 4 Kids by Repeating His Parents' Mistakes

Photo of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson with their sons Chet and Truman Hanks.
Source: mega

Tom Hanks doesn't consider himself father of the year.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Updated 4:09 p.m. ET

Tom Hanks may have a pristine, squeaky clean image in Hollywood, but he'll be the first to admit that he hasn't been perfect in his personal life.

During his appearance on the Monday, October 28, episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, the Oscar winner confessed he has regrets over the way he parented his four grown children.

tom hanks scarred his kids repeating parents mistakes
Source: mega

Tom Hanks admitted he accidentally repeated some of his parents' mistakes when raising his own children.

After explaining that his own dad didn't have the "patience" to teach him things like how to use tools, Shetty asked the actor if he tried to parent his own children differently.

"You try to, but I made every mistake," Hanks, 68, admitted. "You know, you scar the kids somehow in the same exact way."

tom hanks scarred his kids repeating parents mistakes
Source: mega

The movie star shared two kids with late ex-wife Samantha Lewes and has two with wife Rita Wilson.

"As they get older, you know, you come back around and say, 'Hey, can I talk about what a not head I was with you for all those years?'" he continued. "And [they say], 'Yeah, sure, dad. I've been kind of waiting for this. Why don't you unload.'"

"But I would say at the same time... I think there was, does it come up to be 50/50 maybe ... the attitude, and the life that we led, the laughs ... that stuff's worth its weight in gem-encrusted gold," he added.

The Forrest Gump lead shared sons Colin, 46, and daughter Elizabeth, 42, with late ex-wife Samantha Lewes and sons Truman, 28, and Chet, 34, with wife Rita Wilson, 68.

Raising four children taught him "how different they all are. You know, they are not the same type of human being ever," he explained.

tom hanks scarred his kids repeating parents mistakes
Source: mega

The dad-of-four confessed he 'made every mistake' when it comes to parenting.

While all of his kids have pursued Hollywood careers to varying degrees of success, Chet has admitted that his parents' stardom took a toll on him growing up.

"My dad's Tom Hanks. Have people brought that up my entire life? Yes. Is it annoying? Nah," he explained on The Surreal Life. "Some people are really enamored with my family's fame. Some people are really resentful about it. From a young age, being very aware of that, was a lot to mentally process."

tom hanks scarred his kids repeating parents mistakes
Source: @chethanx/instagram

Chet Hanks said he struggled with his parents' fame growing up.

"I'll tell you something about my childhood. People think that being Tom Hanks' son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the s---. I actually grew up feeling completely f------- worthless," he recalled. "People treated me like, ‘You must think you’re better than me’ when I didn’t. I just wanted to be friends with everybody and just be treated normally like everybody else."

"But what am I supposed to do? Walk through the doors and be all meek and timid? That was a mind f--- for me to deal with. 'Cause then if you do walk in through the door and you’re like, ‘Here I am, motherf-----,’ it’s like, ‘Oh look at you, arrogant son of a b----,'" he continued. "So I did internalize all that negativity. I'd be like ‘Wow, maybe I am f---ing worthless,' you know what I’m saying? So it was a battle for me mentally and emotionally, just to be able to walk outside, look someone in the eye, say, ’What's up? I'm Chet.'"

