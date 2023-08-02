Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Michael J. Fox and More Actors Who Almost Died While on Set

Brendan Frasers' action-adventure horror film The Mummy piqued people's interest by focusing the storyline on the famous Egyptian mummification. While it aimed to scare moviegoers, the public felt frightened even more years after its release due to a behind-the-scenes story.

The actor revealed how he choked out accidentally while recording a scene, sharing during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that the stunt went wrong and almost led to his death.

"I was standing on my toes like this with the rope and you only got so far to go," Fraser said. "Stephen [Sommers, the director] ran over and he said, 'Hey, it doesn't really look like your choking. Can you sell it?'"