Tom Hanks Berates Fans For Nearly Knocking Over Wife Rita Wilson: 'Back The F**k Off!'

Tom Hanks is sticking up for his lady! When a group of crazed fans almost knocked over his wife, Rita Wilson, he snapped at them.

“Stop it!” Wilson, 65, shouted in the video.

“My wife? Back the f**k off! Knocking over my wife?!” Hanks, 65, screamed before he got into the car. “Knocking over my wife?!”

The pair were leaving a restaurant in New York's midtown on Wednesday, June 15, when the incident occurred.