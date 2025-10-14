Tom Hiddleston's Awkward Moment Dodging Taylor Swift Question in Interview Branded 'Painful' by Fans

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Hiddleston’s awkward reaction to a mention of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift in a resurfaced interview has fans buzzing online. Hiddleston, 44, appeared on Heart FM in August when host Dev Griffin asked his guests how they choose to spend their evenings. The Loki actor appeared on the radio show alongside his costar Karen Gillan as they promoted their film, The Life of Chuck.

Tom Hiddleston's Ex Taylor Swift Was Mentioned in Interview

Source: MEGA Tom Hiddleston had an awkward reaction when his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift was mentioned in an interview.

After the Thor star explained he likes to spend his free time checking out sports highlights, Griffin casually brought up Hiddleston’s ex, saying, “Taylor Swift, big fan of a sourdough recipe blog, it's very very specific but I can see how you can get into that." Fans noticed Hiddleston immediately looked uncomfortable as he chose his next words carefully. His Life of Chuck costar quickly stepped in to guide the conversation, telling the host that she believed the “Love Story” singer’s sourdough comments were actually a clue that she would be headlining on the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. (However, it was revealed Bad Bunny will be the star of next year's show.)

Tom Hiddleston's Reaction Was 'Painful'

Source: MEGA Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift were first romantically linked in 2016.

“You’ve got a deep knowledge of the NFL,” Hiddleston casually added. After the clip reemerged on social media, users were quick to react to the cringeworthy interaction. “This is so painful to watch… It's been nine years, do better,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “This is funny because he literally has zero reaction to it.” “Nice one Karen! She saved Tom talking about something uncomfortable or something he doesn't even want to remember or to be part of. Ps: I'm a swiftie but I do respect boundaries,” a third chimed in.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston Dated in 2016

Source: MEGA Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift initially met at the 2016 Met Gala.

Hiddleston and Swift dated in 2016 after meeting at the Met Gala that year. During their brief three-month romance, the former couple were spotted on many outings, including one where the actor famously wore an "I Love TS” T-shirt. After calling it quits in September 2016, fans speculated Swift’s 2017 song “Getaway Car” was inspired by her split from Hiddleston, whom she began dating shortly after her 18-month relationship with Calvin Harris ended. Swift and Hiddleston’s relationship was believed to be a “PR” romance by fans; however, the U.K. native shut down the rumors months after their split.

Taylor Swift Is Now Engaged to Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift found her forever love in Travis Kelce.