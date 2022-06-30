First comes a ring, then comes the baby! Just weeks after Tom Hiddleston, 41, seemed to confirm he and Zawe Ashton were engaged, the actress stepped out to a special screening of her movie Mr. Malcolm's List and revealed the pair were expecting their first child together.

At the NYC event, Ashton, 37, stole the scene as she covered her growing belly in an embellished gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture, but unsurprisingly, the private star didn't comment on the exciting news.

Scroll down to learn more about their low-key romance.