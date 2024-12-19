COUPLES 'Best Thing That's Ever Happened to Me': Tom Holland Gushes About His 'Strong' Romance With Zendaya Source: MEGA Tom Holland admitted he and Zendaya vent to each other about projects they are working on together.

Is Zendaya Tom Holland’s favorite coworker? Sure sounds like it! On the Wednesday, December 18, episode of the “Dish” podcast, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star, 28, gushed about how working alongside his girlfriend, also 28, has strengthened their romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Studios love it, one hotel room!' Tom Holland joked about working on projects with Zendaya.

Article continues below advertisement

While speaking with hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Holland was queried about a new Christopher Nolan movie he’s a part of. “It hasn’t started shooting — to be perfectly honest with you, I don’t know anything about it,” he admitted. “I’m super excited, everything is very hush-hush. I met with [Nolan], it was awesome; he kind of loosely pitched what it was… And I’m sure when he’s ready, he’ll announce what it is.”

Article continues below advertisement

“That’s how much you actually know? It’s a film?” Grimshaw queried, to which Holland replied, “It’s a film, with Christopher Nolan.” Grimshaw then noted that Zendaya is also cast in the upcoming project and mentioned how much the Challengers star has gushed about filming with Holland.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya are working together again on a new Christopher Nolan movie.

Article continues below advertisement

“I saw an interview that Zendaya did, or I read this, where she was saying: ‘Quite nice to go work with Tom Holland because 1. We know each other, [2.] same schedule,” he stated. The Hollywood hunk — who has been officially dating Zendaya since 2021 — joked, “Studios love it, one hotel room! Separate drivers, we’re not crazy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Grimshaw added: “It’s a weird job and a weird life, and I did think: ‘That’s nice they have each other.’” “Oh god, yeah,” Holland raved. “Saving grace — best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tom Holland noted how he's been cooking for Zendaya while she films in Boston, noting the meals 'haven’t been great.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Uncharted lead shared how one particularly nice part of having Zendaya by his side is that they can vent to one another after a hard day’s work. “It’s just perfect when you’re on set, and a director will give you a note maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like,” Holland explained, “it’s just that, like, familiar glance, like: ‘I can’t wait to talk about that later!’”

Article continues below advertisement

Holland also explained how having the same passion has made their connection all the better amid their growing fame. “That’s where Zendaya and I have been such a strong couple, in the spirit of being able to relate with one another on something that is very, very unique,” he stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'It’s just relying on the people around you,' Tom Holland said of keeping his and Zendaya's relationship out of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Holland then detailed how he and Zendaya keep their very private romance under wraps. “It’s just relying on the people around you. It’s about being a little bit more organized, knowing where you want to go. There are restaurants that have little back rooms and stuff where you can have a more private night,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

“But at the end of the day, it's no hardship,” Holland added. “When people are recognizing you because they enjoy your work, it's a pretty wonderful thing.” Lastly, he gave a glimpse into his current day-to-day schedule with Zendaya, who has been filming in Boston.