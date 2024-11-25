or
Tom Holland and Zendaya Share Rare Footage From Cute Date Night at Boston Bar: Photos

Tom Holland and Zendaya are still going strong!

Nov. 25 2024, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

Tom Holland and Zendaya gave fans a rare glimpse into their relationship on Sunday, November 24.

While the power couple usually keeps their romance private, the British actor uploaded a few Instagram Story posts when they went out in Boston, where the Emmy winner is currently filming a movie.

tom holland zendaya rare date boston photos
Tom Holland shared rare footage from when he went to a Boston bar with girlfriend Zendaya.

"Exciting stuff. I'm heading out to a bar to have my first Bero in the wild," Holland, 28, told fans in a video, mentioning the non-alcoholic beer he just launched.

Once inside the establishment, the Euphoria actress, also 28, filmed her beau as he enjoyed the beverage. "First one in the wild, baby!" Holland declared.

tom holland zendaya rare date boston photos
Holland is in town to support the actress, who's currently filming a movie in the city.

Holland also posted an adorable picture of Zendaya giving two thumbs up and smiling at the table, which he captioned with a few heart-eyed emojis.

The Uncharted star announced the debut of his non-alcoholic product in October, writing on social media, "BERO was born out of a personal journey and I couldn’t be prouder to be launching it today. After a year in the making, I am so excited to finally share this."

"It’s a pretty generic story. I was drinking too much. I was the type of person that, when I'd have one beer, I couldn't just have one beer," he explained to Forbes of why he got sober. "I knew I'd had a bit of a problem for a while."

The Challengers lead was by her man's side for the launch party in NYC last month, where they rocked matching maroon looks.

tom holland zendaya rare date boston photos
An insider claimed the couple sees marriage in their future.

The movie stars first met years ago when they were cast opposite each other in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, but despite rumors, their romance wasn't confirmed until they were seen kissing in 2021.

When the Disney Channel alum was recently asked if it's weird to act alongside her boyfriend, she admitted, "Not really. It’s actually strangely comfortable."

tom holland zendaya rare date boston photos
The stars met several years ago when they costarred in 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.'

"It’s like second nature, if anything," she spilled to Vanity Fair. "You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside."

"I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does," the Hollywood beauty continued. "He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal."

"That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read," Zendaya noted.

As OK! reported, a source told a news outlet that the lovers see marriage in their future, but they aren't in a rush to walk down the aisle.

"They’re both so young. They have their whole lives ahead of them, and right now she’d rather focus on her career," the insider explained. "Zendaya isn’t saying no, she’s saying let’s wait."

