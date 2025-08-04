ENTERTAINMENT Tom Holland Lied to Zendaya About His Plan for Viral 'Lip Sync Battle' Performance of 'Umbrella': 'We Agreed to Take It Easy' Source: Lip Sync Battle/Youtube;mega Tom Holland revealed the conversation he had with Zendaya before her performed on 'Lip Sync Battle.' Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Tom Holland is spilling the beans on what went down before his viral performance of Rihanna's "Umbrella" on Lip Sync Battle back in 2017. The actor was asked about the episode while doing a cooking segment with Gordon Ramsay, who noted the clip has been watched millions and millions of time.

Source: @gordonramsay/youtube Tom Holland admitted to Gordon Ramsay that he and Zendaya agreed to 'take it easy' on 'Lip Sync Battle.'

"People didn't know I could dance," the Spider-Man: Homecoming lead, 29, pointed out. "And I came out with a bang." "Zendaya and I, we were chatting at the time about what we were gonna do. And we had agreed that we would take it easy. That was the agreement," he confessed of his competitor. "Like, ‘I’m not gonna do anything crazy, you’re not gonna do anything crazy, we’re just gonna keep it nice and easy breezy.'"

'The Plan Got Crazier and 'Crazier'

Source: Lip Sync Battle/Youtube The star said he was excited to wear fishnets and a wig to do the performance.

Needless to say, the British heartthrob changed his mind. "And then when I was working with the creative team, coming up with the ideas, they kind of pitched this ‘Umbrella’ thing. And as we were rehearsing, it got crazier and crazier. And then the rain machine came in, and then I was like, ‘F--- it, I wanna wear fishnets and do this,'" he recalled, prompting Ramsay to chuckle. "'And I want a wig, and a quick change and stuff.'"

Source: Lip Sync Battle/Youtube The actor admitted his dad didn't want him to go through with the performance.

Holland admitted that when he informed his dad of plan, the patriarch replied, "'Son, I don’t think that’s a good idea. I don’t think you should do that.' I was like, ‘No, Dad, it’ll be really fun, like I’m gonna have a good time.’" "I think he was just…at that time in my career, he was very worried about me becoming too famous too quickly," Holland explained. "So he was really keen for me to not do extra TV shows that I didn’t have to do, to try and maintain that part of my childhood."

"Honestly, of all the pieces of work I've done, put my heart and soul into, my blood, sweat and tears, Lip Sync Battle is the thing that everyone brings up," he noted. "It's never Spider-Man or one of my movies." The Uncharted actor's confession explains why Zendaya was in disbelief while watching from the side of the stage, as her jaw dropped when he ripped off his suit to reveal his outfit.

When Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Get Engaged?

Source: @zendaya/instagram The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' costars became engaged in December 2024 after a few years of dating.